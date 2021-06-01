GMB’s Ranvir Singh accuses Boris Johnson of ‘hiding’ during pandemic as third wave concerns erupt





Good Morning Britain host Ranvir Singh accused Boris Johnson of ‘hiding’ during the coronavirus pandemic, due to his reluctance to give full interviews. While the recently married Prime Minister has led countless government press conferences and once-daily briefings since March of last year, unlike some of his colleagues, notably Matt Hancock, he did not did not attend breakfast shows like GMB to answer questions. The minister set up to deal with a grill on Tuesday’s GMB was Business Secretary Paul Scully, who has joined Ranvir and his returning colleague Adil Ray as concerns increase that the recent surge in Covid-infections 19 caused by the Indian variant of the virus could delay the last stage. excluding foreclosure on June 21. It was the date on the roadmap that signaled the prime minister to end social distancing restrictions, meaning nightclubs could reopen and full-scale gigs could finally recur after a long hiatus.



Sign up for our free newsletter to receive our top stories twice a day, along with the latest news, coronavirus information and the latest football stories from Newcastle United and Sunderland AFC. It only takes a few seconds to register – just click on this link, enter your email address and follow the instructions. If you change your mind, you can unsubscribe using the link at the bottom of each newsletter we send. Find us on the British newspaper archives here. Asked by Ranvir to indicate if things will go as planned on June 21, Scully tells him that he thought “the speculation was not helpful,” adding, “I think we just have to get through this frustrating time. We have always said that these are data and not dates. ” As Scully continued to be asked about concerns about a third wave, Ranvir asked, “Why isn’t Boris Johnson answering any of these questions?” The business secretary quickly responded, “Boris Johnson does a number of press conferences and he answers questions all the time,” but dissatisfied with the response, Ranvir hit back, “not like that though, not like you.





(Image: ITV)

“There is a vigor in an interview that doesn’t take place anywhere else. It is not necessarily there in the PMQs because when an MP asks a question, he cannot answer you. “There’s a problem with Boris Johnson hiding, isn’t it potentially and isn’t really around during this whole pandemic?” “As to being able to be here this morning and answer questions?” Scully accused Ranvir of talking too much about it on GMB but she replied: “When was the last time Boris Johnson gave a full interview somewhere?” Adil then said to him: “You know very well, it is very different from doing a press conference when a reporter has controlled questions or you can make a statement; you can give a helmet five minutes at a construction site or a hospital. “It’s very different to appear on the BBC or on Sky or here and be asked questions for a 10 minute interview. You know very well that it is very, very different. “There have been serious allegations against the Prime Minister since last Wednesday and he hasn’t done a single seated press interview. It’s pretty horrible!”







