ALERT from Jan Dhan account holders: now you can get financial aid of Rs 1.3 lakh





The government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Center has made several major changes on the economic front of the country and one such measure taken by Prime Minister Modi is Prime Minister Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY). Prime Minister Jan Dhan Yojana was launched during the first term of the Modi government. Under this program, the coomon citizen of the country has the opportunity to open a Jan Dhan account at the bank. There are many advantages of Jan Dhan account, but even today many people are not aware of these advantages. Many Jan Dhan account holders are unaware that they can also receive financial assistance from the government in times of crisis. Learn more about these benefits. Benefit from Rs 1.30 lakh under the insurance plan Each Jan Dhan account holder gets a total benefit of 1.30 lakh rupees. It also includes accident insurance. The account holder receives one lakh accident insurance with general insurance of Rs 30,000, which is given to the account holder when he encounters an accident. Benefits of opening a zero balance account PM Modi himself has praised Jan Dhan’s program on several occasions and also highlighted its benefits. The scheme guarantees access to bank / savings and deposit accounts, loans, insurance, pensions for ordinary people. This special zero-balance account can be opened at any bank branch near your home. Accident insurance coverage In this account too, like other bank accounts, you receive interest on the deposited amount like any other savings account. Customers benefit from free mobile banking services. In this account, the government provides an overdraft facility of up to Rs 10,000.

