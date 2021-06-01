Roger Stone Predicts Criminal Indictment Against Trump | Washington Examiner





Roger Stone has said he expects former President Donald Trump to face charges in New York.

Trump’s longtime confidant made the prediction on Friday speaking to Alex Jones, the founder of the right-wing Infowars website, as investigators dig into the former president’s business empire, according to Salon.

“I would be shocked if they didn’t come up with a fabricated indictment of bank fraud or tax evasion against the former president by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance,” Stone said.

Vance’s investigation, which includes a review of the finances of the Trump organization and a successful legal battle to get Trump’s tax returns, was recently associated with a separate investigation by New York Attorney General Letitia James. Both are Democrats.

On Tuesday, several reports said Vance summoned a grand jury to examine evidence in the criminal investigation into Trump’s trade relations and other matters. Trump denounced the grand jury announcement and likened the proceedings to a “witch hunt,” a claim echoed by Stone.

“If they want to go after the president on fabricated charges, then we will establish that this is a partisan witch hunt,” he said.

Stone, who has long been seen as a “dirty trickster,” was pardoned by Trump in December of criminal crimes stemming from the Russia investigation, and he faces a Justice Department trial claiming he had to. about $ 2 million in unpaid federal taxes. Stone reacted to the trial by saying that Democrats “were campaigning the Justice Department in violation of the rule of law.”

Speaking with Jones, the GOP strategist also linked the audit of the 2020 Republican-led Arizona Senate election audit in Maricopa County, which has been criticized by election officials, including the Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.

“Don’t be surprised if the announcement comes at the exact moment we learn the truth about Maricopa County, Arizona,” he said, suggesting the audit will find a fraud in the contest Trump lost .

