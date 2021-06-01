China’s recently announced 3-child policy receives half-hearted response









Beijing [China], June 1 (ANI): Faced with an impending demographic crisis, China on Monday relaxed its two-child policy to allow couples to have three children. However, this step has sparked a noticeable lack of enthusiasm on Chinese social media.

According to CNN, reasons for not wanting a third child – or any child – were among the hottest topics on Chinese microblogging site Weibo. The Chinese are already suffering from a lack of affordable child care, the rising cost of living and grueling working hours.

One Weibo user writes: “It’s mainly because I feel tired. How can I afford to have a child when the pressure in life is so great?”

The Xinhua News Agency also conducted an online survey to ask Weibo users if they wanted a third child. It drew over 300,000 responses in half an hour, 90% of which voted “absolutely not considered”. The investigation was then quietly suppressed.

China’s once-a-decade census, released this month, showed 12 million babies were born last year, the lowest since 1961, during the Great Famine, the South China Morning Post (SCMP ). It also showed that the country’s population has only grown by 5.38% in the past 10 years. China’s birth rate has been declining since 2017, despite the easing of the “ one-child policy ” to avoid a looming demographic crisis.

Despite the easing of the one-child policy in 2016, the number of live births per 1,000 people fell to a record 10.48 in 2019, from 10.94 in 2018. This has raised fears of a population crisis imminent.

Meanwhile, experts have said the Chinese workforce will peak in the next few years before shrinking by around 5% over the next decade, CNN reported. This could cause problems for the broad economic policy goals set by President Xi Jinping.

China’s birth rate fell nearly 15% year-over-year in 2020, and some people have pointed to the rising cost of living as a major drag on creating larger families.

The New York Times reports that the party’s announcement on Monday is likely to reignite long-standing complaints about the government’s invasive control over women’s bodies in China.

For decades, Chinese restrictions on family planning have allowed authorities to force hundreds of millions of Chinese women to have abortions or undergo sterilization operations in order to control the population. (ANI)







