Revealed! This is the amount of the 13th salary of Jokowi & Ma’ruf Amin





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – After failing to receive the 13th salary last year, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Vice President Ma’ruf Amin are certain to receive this bonus this year. This certainty is spelled out in Minister of Finance Regulation (PMK) 42 / PMK.05 / 2021 regarding technical guidelines for the implementation of THR and the 13th salary which was signed by Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati. So, what is the 13th salary received by the head of state and representative of the head of state? The salary of the president has been regulated by Law (UU) 7/1978 relating to the financial / administrative rights of the president and the vice-president, as well as by government regulation (PP) 75/2000 concerning the basic salary of the head of high state institutions. In Law 71/1978, it is stated that the salary of the president is fixed at six times the highest basic salary of civil servants other than the president and the vice-president. Meanwhile, the vice president’s salary is four times the highest base salary of a government official. The salary of the highest official in the country other than the president and the vice-president is 5.04 million rupees per month. The amount is a salary for senior state officials at the level of the Speaker of the House of Representatives and the Speaker of the MPR. This means that the president’s salary can reach Rp 30.24 million. Or by calculating Rp 6 x 5.04 million per month. Meanwhile, the vice president’s salary reached 20.16 million rupees with a calculation of 4 x 5.04 million rupees per month. So far, there has been no revision of the rules in this area. This means that there has been no increase in the salaries of the President and Vice President since the era of President Abdurrahman Wahid’s leadership. In addition to the basic salaries, the President and the Vice-President also receive a post allowance which is governed by Presidential Decree (Keppres) 68/2001 concerning the amendments to Keppres 168/2000 concerning post allowances for certain civil servants of the state. Meanwhile, the amount of the Presidential Allowance is set at Rp 32.5 million per month. Meanwhile, the Vice President also receives a post allowance of Rp 22 million per month. The THR component and the 13th salary of this year includes the basic salary, family allowances, food allowances in the form of money and allowances for posts or general posts. This provision is contained in the regulation of the Minister of Finance (PMK) 42 / PMK.05 / 2021. This means that the president is expected to receive the 13th salary of 125.48 million rupees. Meanwhile, the vice president will receive THR and a 13th salary of 84.32 million rupees. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (me me)



