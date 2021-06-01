Turkey again compares Kashmir to Palestine as Palestine remains silent on Kashmir

Ironically, Pakistan’s key ally Turkey has compared Kashmir to Palestine when the latter never talks about the disputed territory between India and Pakistan.

Since India repealed Section 370 in 2019, Pakistan has found an ally in Turkey to raise the Kashmir issue on major international platforms, angering New Delhi.

In the latest incident, India retaliated after former Turkish diplomat and current United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President Volkan Bozkir said Pakistan was “required” to shine a light on the Kashmir issue at the UN.

Since their independence, India and Pakistan have been in conflict with Kashmir, which has also caused three major wars between the two neighbors.

Bozkir made this comment toa press conferencewith Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, recently.

Bozkir was on a three-day official visit to Pakistan from May 26 to 28. In his address, he compared Kashmir to the question of Palestine and pointed out that political will was lacking in the settlement of the Kashmir question. Bozkir, a former Turkish diplomat, has been currently president of the UNGA since September 2020.

Ministry of External Affairs of Indiatook a strong noteof the comment of the president of the UNGA, qualifying them as “misleading and prejudiced”, and of “very bad service to the post which he occupies”. The MEA spokesman also criticized the comparison drawn between Kashmir and the Palestinian question.

It is relevant to mention that Palestine never got involved in the Kashmir issue mainly because India India has always supported the Palestinian cause. Even during the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, India stressed the importance of a two-state solution.

Position of turkeys on Kashmir

In August 2019, India repealed Article 370 of its Constitution, which granted special status to the former state of Jammu and Kashmir. The revocation of the special status was followed by the split of the state into two union territories under federal control: Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Since then, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been one of the leaders who has consistently raised the issue in major international forums, alongside Pakistan. Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly in September 2019, he criticized India’s decision to delete the article and called for a dialogue to resolve the Kashmir issue.

During his state visit to Pakistan in early 2020, Erdogan promised Pakistan Turkey’s support on the Kashmir issue, calling it a matter of concern for both countries. He had, in factin his speech to the Pakistani Parliamentcompared the “Kashmiri struggle” to that of his country against foreign powers during WWI.

Growing ties between Pakistan and Turkey

In 2020,Pakistan had invitedthe Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) to help boost tourism in the Gilgit Baltistan region of Pakistani-controlled Kashmir. Pakistan said it is working to create economic zones in the region, which are part of the China-Pakistan economic corridor.

Under the CPEC, an extensive network of roads, railways and pipelines is expected to link China’s Xinjiang province to the Pakistani port of Gwadar. The Gilgit Baltistan region is crucial for the development of CPEC. TIKA is expected to launch development projects in Pakistani-administered Kashmir, as well as in the regions of Gilgit Baltistan.

In fact, India is closely monitoring Turkey’s activities in the Greater Kashmir region. Last year, based on an intelligence report, India hadaccusedthe Turkish Embassy in New Delhi to collaborate with some NGOs, to send Indian activists to Turkey for awareness trips and to encourage these people to make anti-India statements.

Turkey is also strengthening its close military ties with Pakistan. In February 2021,Turkey held a welding ceremonythe third MILGEM class corvette ship for the Pakistani Navy at Istanbul Shipyard (INSY). The contract for four MILGEM-class corvettes for the Pakistani Navy was signed in 2018 with the Turkish public defense company ASFAT Inc.

The simultaneous technology transfer includes the construction of two corvettes at Istanbul Shipyard (INSY) and the other two at Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Yard (KS&EW).

China and the angle of Ladakh

China has expressed its opposition to the creation of a Union territory separate from Ladakh, stressing its territorial claims on the region. In 2020, he linked the repeal of the article to the ensuing standoff between India and China in Ladakh.

A reportby an influential Chinese think-tank, linked the repeal of Article 370 to tensions between the two countries over the Line of Effective Control (LAC).

The article was written by Wang Shida, deputy director of the Institute for South Asian Studies, China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations (CICIR). Wang called the move a challenge to the sovereignty of Pakistan and China and accused India of making relations with Pakistan and China more complex.

Turkey-China-Pakistan Bonhomie

As Turkey has become an ally of the Pakistanis in expressing Kashmir, it is increasingly emerging as a major cog in the all-weather friendship of Pakistan and China. Turkey and China both find themselves at odds with their relations with the United States.

And now, bilateral relations between the two countries have received a strong boost with the launch of the Chinas Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in 2013.

Last weekit was announcedthat to expand its diplomatic presence in China, Turkey would establish a consulate in Chengdu in the Chinese province of Sichuan.

Due to its unique geostrategic location, covering both Asia and Europe, Turkey has become an important factor for the BRI. Its location minimizes the time it takes to transport goods from China to Europe and Africa.

Along with the BRI, Turkey has also launched its own connectivity project, called Middle Corridor, with the help of the Kars-Tblisi-Baku railway lines. The BRI and the Middle Corridor were coordinated by a memorandum signed between the two countries in 2016.

Noting that its relations with the European Union (EU) and the Middle East are strained, Turkey considers it imperative to consider renewing its relations with Asia. In this,China is an important player, significantly thanks to its large-scale investments. In 2014, the Turkey Ankara-Istanbul high-speed train was completed with a loan of $ 720 million from the China Exim Bank.

Turkey has been designated as a priority country by the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), led by China. The bank is working on the construction of the Salt Lake underground storage facility project.

In addition, 65% of the shares of Turkey’s third largest container terminal, Kumport, were obtained by Chinese state-owned transport and logistics companies.

In December 2020, the first export freight train between Turkey and China was launched and the train could reach Istanbul from Chinas Shaanxi province in 12 days.