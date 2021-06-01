Indian Doctors Protest Guru Who Claims Yoga Can Beat Covid





Thousands of Indian doctors are expected to wear black armbands on Tuesday to protest a guru and ally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who claims yoga and traditional medicine offer stronger protection against Covid-19 than vaccines. Doctors accuse Baba Ramdev, a powerful yoga televangelist with close ties to the ruling Bharatiya Janata party, of deliberately stoking reluctance over vaccines and a suspicion of modern medicine to promote his own medicine society Ayurvedic, Patanjali Ayurved. “Baba Ramdev says’ don’t take the vaccine. Allopathy is stupid and drugs are killing more people, ”said Dr. John Austin Jayalal, president of the Indian Medical Association. “His statements are definitely confusing. The central government should put an end to it. “ The Federation of Resident Doctors Associations, whose members are on the front lines of treating critically ill Covid patients, has called for Ramdev to be prosecuted under the Epidemic Disease Act for “illogical, unscientific, degrading statements and derogatory ”. Baba Ramdev launched Coronil in February to fight Covid © Stephanie Findlay / FT Tensions between Ramdev and medical professionals have simmered since February, when the guru launched Coronil, an Ayurvedic concoction of Covid, at a high-profile event where Harsh Vardhan, the Minister of Health, spoke during a panel praising Patanjali. The IMA criticized the health minister for lending credibility to “a falsely manufactured unscientific product”, prompting a spokesperson for Patanjali to retort that doctors were “struggling to accept the truth”. Hostilities escalated sharply during the second Covid outbreak when hospitals were overwhelmed with critically ill patients and faced with shortages of beds, oxygen, medicine and staff. More than 170,000 Indians have died from Covid in the past two months. Ramdev, whose yoga channel is watched by millions of people, scoffed at modern medicine as “bankrupt stupid science” and told his followers in a viral social media video that many Indian doctors had succumbed to Covid while being vaccinated. “What kind of doctors are they if they can’t even save themselves?” he said. Dr Manish, the president of FORDA which uses only one name, said Tuesday’s action was a “black day of protest” but insisted it would not compromise healthcare. patients. “Ramdev laughed at the medical fraternity at one point. . . doctors treat patients regardless of their own lives, ”he added. advised The IMA, whose own former president died of Covid, accused Ramdev of “trying to create a false sense of fear and frustration among the general public” to encourage them to buy his formulas. Despite criticism, Ramdev continues to downplay the effectiveness of vaccination while touting his own cures. “Ramdev is trying to capture areas with uneducated people, telling them it’s cheap medicine,” said Dr Jayesh Lele, IMA general secretary. Ramdev did not respond to a request for comment. Indian doctors have had strained relations with Modi’s government. The IMA opposed New Delhi’s decision to allow alternative medicine practitioners to perform 58 types of surgeries as well as attempts to integrate traditional Indian medicine into the curricula of modern medical schools.

