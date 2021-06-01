Benidorm bar offers free honeymoon to Boris Johnson if Spain gets green light to travel





Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his new wife Carrie Symonds have been promised a free honeymoon in Benidorm if he puts Spain on the list of green travelers. The couple were suggested by the famous British venue The Corner Bar and even offered to serve the newlyweds a full English breakfast every day for a week – for free. A post on the bar’s Facebook page read: “Fine Boris! Listen! Put us on your green list next week and organize your honeymoon in Benidorm well. Well, even throw in a full English every morning. You know that you would like a bit of Beni. “ Currently, Spain is on the UK’s Orange List, which requires travelers returning from vacation to pay for PCR tests and self-isolate for 10 days, the Mirror reports. Last week, the country started welcoming British holidaymakers without testing – despite remaining travel restrictions in place in the other direction. Some airlines like Ryanair have organized additional flights to meet the expected demand. According to data from aviation analysts from Squeak, a total of 1,841 flights were planned to the Orange List countries, France, Spain, Italy and Greece during the last two weeks of May.





Bars are due to close at 12:30 p.m. and drinkers have to leave the streets at 1 a.m., but that is likely to happen later in the coming weeks. Craig Holland, 32, from Southampton, runs The Winning Post bar. He said: “A lot of Brits who used to work here have returned home. But those of us who are here are still fighting for it. Things can only get better. Meanwhile, owners of bars and restaurants in many parts of Spain are desperate to open longer, coronavirus restrictions have been relaxed. In Mallorca, the closing time is expected to be pushed back to 11:30 p.m. Customers can only eat and drink inside the premises until 6 p.m. despite the relaxation of national rules on the state of emergency.







