How Brazilians and England’s young players could lead China to Qatar 2022

When it comes to football inequalities, there aren’t many bigger ones. Guam, an unincorporated territory of the United States with a population of 170,000, compared to China, 1.4 billion.

It is the largest member association in Asian football against its smallest, and when the two met in a World Cup qualifier in Suzhou on Sunday, the match pitted the group of students from Guam. , US-based semi-pros and Guam-based players juggling their football commitments with full-time jobs against the well-paid stars of the Chinese Super League.

And as if the balance should tip more in favor of China, their coach Li Tie had a few tricks up his sleeve. As the favorites took a 7-0 victory, three of his notable men were Ai Kesen, A Lan and Jiang Guangtai, best known to most readers as Elkeson, Alan Carvalho and Tyias Browning.

Ai Kesen, or Elkeson, played a key role in China’s debut and scored his fifth. A Lan, or Alan Carvalho, came off the bench for his international debut to add the sixth and seventh. All the while, Jiang Guangtai, or Tyias Browning, kept things tight at the back, not allowing Guam to sniff any consolation.

The trio, born in Brazil in the case of Elkeson and Alan, and Liverpool in the case of Browning, are three of five foreign-born players former Everton man Li Tie has included in the squad. Chinese for this month’s qualifying. The other two are former Arsenal youngster Nico Yennaris, now known as Li Ke, and another Brazilian, Fernandinho, who took the name Fei Nanduo.

All five are part of a clear strategy from the FA and Chinese President Xi Jinping, who has declared his ambition to make China a major football power. They are in desperate need of another World Cup, 20 years after their first and only appearance at a final, and if the only way to do it is to recruit players born outside Chinese territory, so be it. .

Soon, the current five may even be joined by other members of the squad, as a growing group of players have been naturalized as Chinese citizens over the past two and a half years.

They are a mix of foreign-born players of Chinese descent – as is the case with Browning and Yennaris as well as newly naturalized young midfielders John Hou Saeter and Roberto Siucho, born in Norway and Peru respectively. – and Brazilians who have practiced. their trade in the Chinese Super League long enough to qualify under FIFA eligibility rules. Besides Elkeson, Fernandinho and Alan, Aloisio and Ricardo Goulart received Chinese passports in 2020.

Li Tie, it seems, is open to using them all. I’ve never heard of restrictions three, four, five? the South China Morning Post quoted it as saying in 2020. For me, there are two criteria for recruiting naturalized players. The first is to be qualified to represent the Chinese team. The second very important point is that they are ready to represent the national team.

Elkeson, No. 9 in NT China for the 1st time, scored his first goal of the match thanks to a deaf header. China 5-0 Guam (20 minutes remaining). pic.twitter.com/3mOJsc3g4o – Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) May 30, 2021

His predecessor in the boardroom in China, Marcello Lippi, looks equally positive about the outlook – in fact, it was Lippi who made his debut at Elkeson.

“I think naturalization can help all national teams,” he told Tencent Sports in October 2020. “All Chinese-born players around the world can serve the country with what they learn in Europe. . They are all important members of the team and can make their contribution. It is unfair to abandon them.

There are, of course, reservations about the influx of foreign-born players into the national team among fans and pundits, and Lippi even said that when he was a manager he was told not to choose too many players without Chinese heritage. But so far, the ploy is bearing fruit.

China are currently in the middle of the first group stage of the AFC World Cup qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup and all is well. Ten points in five games put them second in Group A behind Syria. Elkeson, with four goals so far, is China’s third-highest scorer in the competition.

If they can maintain their current form, they will advance to the next phase, which features two groups of six, of which four nations will reserve World Cup places.

Interestingly, this influx of foreign players into the national team – a very short-term approach to achieving the China World Cup goal – came at a time when the money was leaving the national league and less. in less big foreign stars come there for mega expenses. .

In February, defending Chinese Super League champion Jiangsu Suning withdrew after their parent company, which owns a shopping center, shut down all football-related activities due to the financial fallout from the pandemic. . It marked the abrupt end of the half-decade when Chinese clubs spent huge transfer fees and salaries to bring in Carlos Tevez, Hulk, Oscar, Alex Teixeira, Jackson Martinez and Yannick Carrasco.

READ: What happened to Dario Conca, once third highest paid player in the world?

The new domestic frugality is also the result of government intervention, which imposed a 100% tax on the signatures of foreign actors. Instead, they want the money to be used to invest in football academies. As Lippi added to Tencent, “I used to suggest more investment in teenage football and youth development. This should help raise many good players for the first team in the future.

Yet, while this youth development work is underway, China is looking to some of the stars drawn by the heavy spending of previous years to help them more immediately at the international level. The reasoning, one would imagine, is that qualifying will give football’s popularity, and therefore youth development work, a significant boost.

Chinese FA President Chen Xuyuan said he sees naturalized players as an interim measure: From the bottom of my heart, I hope this is just a small one-step episode, let it pass. It won’t become the norm, it won’t become the theme, it won’t be like some of our fans say that all 11 players in our country are naturalized, which is absolutely impossible.

But as the league now looks increasingly to the distant future, Li Tie, Chen Xuyuan’s national team manager, remains clearly focused on the here and now. If China arrives at Qatar 2022, it will be a milestone for the development of the country’s football – but they will have a few foreign-born players to thank.

Through Joshua Law

