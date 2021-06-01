Trump is back. Here is what its return to school means for 2024.





WASHINGTON Defeated presidents usually leave for at least a long time. Not Donald Trump.

Trump returns to the electoral battlefield on Saturday as a keynote speaker at the North Carolina Republican Party state convention. He plans to follow several other rallies in June and July to keep his single political base engaged in mid-term 2022 and give him the chance to run for president again in 2024.

“If the president feels like he’s in a good position, I think there’s a good chance he will,” Trump adviser Jason Miller said in a telephone interview. . “For a more immediate impact, there is the question of the participation of Trump’s voters in the midterm elections.”

And, Miller added, “President Trump is the leader of the Republican Party.”

The set of advisers around Trump is now a familiar mix of his top 2020 campaign aides and others who have moved in and out of his orbit over time. They include Miller, Susie Wiles, Bill Stepien, Justin Clark, Corey Lewandowski, and Brad Parscale.

While his timeline is yet to be set, according to Trump’s camp, his next stops will likely include efforts to help Ohio Congressional candidate Max Miller, a former White House aide seeking to win a primary against Representative Anthony Gonzales, who voted to impeach Trump this year; Jody Hice, who is trying to topple fellow Republican Brad Raffensperger as Georgia’s secretary of state after Raffensperger challenged Trump and validated the state’s electoral votes; and Alabama Senate candidate Mo Brooks, according to Trump’s side.

Trump’s continued influence with Republican voters helps explain why most GOP officials are so close to him. Republicans spared him a Senate conviction after the House impeached him for stoking the Jan.6 riot on Capitol Hill, House GOP leaders made it clear they saw his commitment as essential to their hopes to take over the chamber, and Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., was impeached as Republican conference chair this year due to her repeated reprimands from Trump.

A Reuters / Ipsos poll released on May 21 showed that only 28% of Republicans believe Trump should not run for president in 2024, while 63% of Republicans say the last election was stolen from him. At the same time, Trump’s approval ratings among the general public are anemic. He was at 32% approval and 55% disapproval in an NBC News survey of adults in late April.

These numbers suggest that Trump could be in a strong position to win a Republican primary but lose the general election in 3 years. A former Trump campaign agent made this case when discussing Trump’s ambitions.

He “will find it difficult to build an infrastructure to win the general election,” said the agent, who insisted on anonymity so that he could speak without incurring Trump’s wrath. “He could win the primary just on his name. (…) The problem is to build a coalition of people among Republicans and independents lightly.”

Trump alienated many voters with harsh and confrontational rhetoric during his presidency and, more recently, with his bogus claims that the election was rigged.

“He should completely pivot 180 degrees on his rhetoric,” the officer said. “He should change and ask for forgiveness.”

Trump also faces legal danger, which could lead to a third presidential bid.

Only one president, Grover Cleveland, has already lost a candidate for re-election and has returned to reclaim the White House. In modern times, single-term presidents worry more about rehabilitating their legacies by tackling non-partisan causes, Democrat Jimmy Carter building homes for the poor, and George HW Bush raising funds for disaster aid, for example, than trying to shape national elections. But Trump retains a hold over the Republican electorate that is hard to overstate, and he has no intention of relinquishing it.

“There’s a reason they’re called ‘Trump voters’,” Miller said. “They don’t vote normally or vote normally for Republicans.”

Trump lost the popular vote of over 7 million last year and the Electoral College by the same 306-232 result he had won four years earlier, but he got more votes than any other Republican candidate in the ‘history. And it would have taken less than 44,000 votes, spread across the swing states of Georgia, Arizona and Wisconsin, to reverse the result.

Republicans, including Trump’s allies, say it’s too early to know what he will do or what the political landscape will look like four years from now. A bus full of Republican hopefuls is making similar strides to position itself. Among them was former Vice President Mike Pence, who spoke to Republicans in New Hampshire on Thursday, an event the Concord Monitor called the start of the 2024 race.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis; former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; Nikki Haley, former US Ambassador to the UN; and the senses. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, Josh Hawley of Missouri, Rick Scott of Florida and Marco Rubio of Florida are among the Republicans widely seen as potential candidates. But for most of them, if not all, the equation starts with the big ‘if’ of a Trump run, because, as Trump’s former agent put it, each would function as a version of ‘ Trump lite ”.

For now, said Brad Todd, a Republican consultant whose clients include Hawley and Scott, Trump’s calculation won’t change what other potential candidates are doing.

“The best, proven way to run for president in three years is to break your line for your party halfway through,” Todd said. “None of this changes because of the specter of a possible Trump candidacy.”

This is essentially what Trump does.

Republicans lost the House in mid-term of 2018, when Democrats were mobilized and Trump’s voters were not, and he would like to demonstrate what he can do to help the GOP this time around.

“We saw this drop in 2018 and how much it hurt, and we have to make sure that these people are engaged and energetic,” Miller said, “and the people who joined President Trump’s movement. .. return. midway through and stay energetic in case President Trump runs in 2024. “

Trump told Fox News’ Sean Hannity this spring that, when it comes to the midterm push, “we’re all gone.”

And as for an attempt to return to the electoral cycle that follows: “I am looking at this very seriously,” he said. “Beyond seriously.”

