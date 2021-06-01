CBSE PM Modi Class 12 Board Reviews: Critical Meeting Cancellation, Discussion Requests, Option Proposals Latest News





Image source: PTI / FILE Class 12 Council Reviews: PM Modi will chair the crucial meeting today, will be briefed on all possible options Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a crucial meeting on Class 12 board exams on Tuesday evening, government sources told India TV. It will be informed of all possible options, following in-depth discussions with all States and other stakeholders. The virtual meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Prakash Javdekar, Smriti Irani and relevant secretaries will also attend the meeting, sources said. On Monday, the government informed the Supreme Court that it will make a final decision within the next two days on whether to conduct Class 12 board reviews amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Attorney General KK Venugopal told a bench of Judges AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari, who said if the Center decides to depart from the policy of recent years, that the remaining board exams were canceled due to pandemic, he then had to give tangible reasons. . After a high-level meeting on May 23, the minister said there was a broad consensus among states on holding Class 12 Council reviews and that an informed and collaborative decision would be made by June 1st. Back on April 14, the Central Council of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the cancellation of class 10 exams and the postponement of class 12 exams due to the surge in coronavirus cases. Recently, the Education Ministry had solicited detailed suggestions from states and Union territories until May 25 on the proposals discussed at a high-level meeting held on the issue. The CBSE had offered to conduct the exams between July 15 and August 26 and the result was due in September. The council had also proposed two options: to conduct regular exams for 19 main subjects in notified centers or to organize exams of shorter duration in the respective schools where the students are enrolled. CONGRESS COMPLAINTS OFFLINE EXAMINATIONS The Congress Party opposes offline exams for class 12 council students. Congress Secretary General Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wrote to Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Monday and urged not to hold any. class 12 exams in the midst of the pandemic, claiming children would be subjected to great injustice if pushed into life-threatening circumstances. In her letter to the Minister, Priyanka Gandhi shared the suggestions she had received from several students and parents who had interacted with her on the matter in recent days. could be more dangerous for children and adolescents. READ MORE: Class 12 Board Exams: CBSE, ICSE Considering Options Including Truncated Testing, Cancellation Latest Education News







