Oath Keepers chief ready for Trump to make his gang his ‘militia’: indictment against riots on Capitol Hill





According to the latest conspiracy indictment against several members, extremist founder Oath Keepers was ready to receive orders from then-President Donald Trumpt on the day of the Capitol uprising to take control of the government .

The replacement indictment, unsealed on Sunday, includes new details of the Capitol Riot and added four more co-defendants, bringing the total to 16. Three of the new defendants, from Florida, were recently arrested, The Washington Post reported.

All of the defendants were charged with conspiring to obstruct Congress’ confirmation of the 2020 presidential election and were part of a group of oath guards in combat uniforms and tactical vests who climbed the steps of the Capitol and burst inside. The actions were coordinated and included several communications with Oath Keeper founder Stewart Rhodes, who is referred to as Person One in the indictment.

The new indictment also provides additional details about nearby weapons stashes and the existence of an Oath Keepers Rapid Reaction Force outside of Washington, DC, to move in if necessary.

I want some oath keepers to stay outside, and remain fully armed and ready to enter armed, if they have to, Rhodes said in an online conference call ahead of the Capitol siege, according to the act. accusation.

Our postures will be posted outside of DC, awaiting orders from the president … We hope he will give us the orders. We want him to declare an insurgency and call on us as a militia, Rhodes said in the indictment.

Rhodes has not been charged with any crime. But the indictment alleges he began discussing his intention to keep Trump in the White House by force days after the presidential election. In December, Rhodes joined retired Lieutenant General Michael Flynn in publicly calling on Trump to invoke insurgency law and establish martial law.

According to the indictment, Rhodes also exchanged dozens of encrypted messages, phone calls and other communications before and during the Capitol Riot with co-defendants.

Would defend the president, the duly elected president, Rhodes said on the conference call, in details presented in the impeachment document. Because if you don’t, guys, you’re going to be in a bloody, bloody civil war and bloody insurgency, or you can call it a war or a fight.

He said he hoped Antifa members would be involved in clashes on Capitol Hill to press Trump into action and enact martial law with the Oath Keepers as the militia.

Let the fight begin there, Rhodes said in the indictment. This will give President Trump what he needs, frankly … We want him to declare an insurgency and call on us as a militia.

Rhodes, his deputy and three of the indicted co-defendants, seen keeping Trump’s longtime confidant Roger Stone on Jan. 5 and 6, made nearly 20 phone calls in three hours on the day of the siege, according to the deed. charge. This coincided with the first assault on police barricades and covered the moment when the three defendants violated the building, according to the indictment.

All of the co-defendants except the most recently charged have pleaded not guilty. The status of the new co-defendants was not immediately clear. The Justice Department has started soliciting talks with some of the defendants, according to a court application filed Thursday.

Rhodes has said in the past that federal prosecutors were trying to turn the violent actions of a few rogue actors on Capitol Hill into a conspiracy. He told the Post he is communicating with the Oath Keepers with the goal of getting them together outside the Capitol on the day of the uprising to keep them out of trouble.

More than 400 people were arrested in the deadly riot on the Capitol.

The Washington Post has more details on the latest defendants here.

