Politics
RTL Today – Kidnapped ?: Turkey tears off Erdogan’s nephew from Kenya’s enemy
Turkish spies snatched the nephew of a longtime foe from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Kenya and brought him back to Turkey, media and his family said on Monday.
Ankara accuses US-based Muslim preacher Fethullah Gulen of staging a failed coup in 2016 that left hundreds dead and thousands more injured.
Since 2016, Turkey has arrested tens of thousands of people suspected of having links to Gulen.
Turkish state news agency Anadolu said Selahaddin Gulen was brought back to Turkey by agents from the National Intelligence Organization (MIT), citing anonymous security sources.
In a video posted to social media on May 20, Selahaddin’s wife confirmed that the couple lived in Kenya and had not heard from her husband, who taught at a school in Nairobi, since the 3 may.
Individuals and media linked to Gulen’s movement said on social media that Selahaddin was “kidnapped” in Kenya as they launched a campaign calling for his release.
Selahaddin Gulen is accused of belonging to the “terrorist organization FETO”, the description used by Ankara for Fethullah Gulen’s movement.
The preacher, who lives in Pennsylvania, insists he is the head of a peaceful network of charities and businesses, and denies any connection to the 2016 coup offer.
But Erdogan, who was once allied with Gulen, now describes him as the leader of a “terrorist” group that seeks to infiltrate and overthrow his government.
– Interpol opinion –
A Kenyan court on May 6 banned the arrest and extradition of Selahaddin Gulen to Turkey, according to legal documents seen by AFP.
The court also ordered the return of his passport and said he should be allowed to return to the United States.
Selahaddin, for whom an Interpol Red Notice was issued at Turkey’s request, arrived in Nairobi on October 17, 2020 and was arrested before being released on bail two days later.
AFP could not reach his lawyer on Monday.
In 1999, Turkish services arrested the leader of the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), Abdullah Ocalan, in Kenya. Ocalan is still imprisoned in Turkey.
The PKK has been leading an insurgency against Turkey since 1984 and is blacklisted by Ankara’s Western allies.
Since the failed coup, Turkey has “repatriated” dozens of people accused of belonging to Gülen’s network, regardless of the repercussions such actions might have abroad.
The kidnapping of six Turkish nationals in Kosovo by MIT agents in 2018 sparked a political crisis in the Balkan country, leading to the sacking of its interior minister and intelligence chief.
Ankara has also put pressure on many countries, especially in the Balkans, Central Asia and Africa, to close schools linked to the “Gulenist” movement.
Kenya refused in 2016 to close six establishments despite Ankara’s insistence.
Raids continue against suspected members of Gulen, with almost daily police operations to arrest suspects across the country.
Since 2016, more than 140,000 public sector workers, including teachers and judges, have also been sacked or suspended for alleged links to Gülen.
burs-gkg / once (s)
