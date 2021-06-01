Nicola Sturgeon expected to put pressure on Boris Johnson by slowing down Scotland’s unlock TODAY

Nicola Sturgeon is set to give Boris Johnson another Covid-related political headache today as she confirms she is slowing Scotland’s exit from lockdown.

According to the Scottish Government’s Covid road map, Scotland was to transition to Level 1 restrictions from June 7.

But the prime minister is expected to confirm this afternoon that areas that have peaked in cases of Indian variants will remain more stringent in a bid to bring the highly transmissible strain under control.

Ms Sturgeon has previously warned that Glasgow, which is still at level 3, may ‘have to be at level 2 for a few weeks before upgrading to level 1’.

It comes as Boris Johnson faces pressure from scientists in England to delay his emergence from lockdown measures on June 21, due to the Indian variant.

Ms Sturgeon came under pressure to keep all of Scotland on her way out of the lockdown today.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said: “The success of Scotland and the UK’s vaccination program means we can now be much more positive about easing restrictions.

“Everyone understands that it will be necessary to take local and targeted measures in the event of an epidemic.

“But leaving entire areas behind should be ruled out. Drastic measures that needlessly harm an entire city or municipal area are unfair to businesses and local people who are waiting to live their lives. ”

The prime minister is expected to confirm this afternoon that areas that have seen a peak in cases of Indian variants will remain more stringent in a bid to bring the highly transmissible strain under control.

According to the Scottish Government’s Covid road map, Scotland was to transition to Level 1 restrictions from June 7.

It comes as Boris Johnson faces pressure from scientists in England to delay his emergence from lockdown measures on June 21, due to the Indian variant.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said: “Everyone understands that it will be necessary to take local and targeted action in the event of an outbreak. But leaving entire areas behind should be ruled out. ”

A level 1 crossing, if continued, would allow up to eight people from three households to meet indoors in pubs, cafes and bars, while up to 12 people from 12 different households could socialize together outdoors in gardens or outdoor public places.

Following the announcement, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf will open a parliamentary debate on Scotland’s recovery from the pandemic.

Boris Johnson faces mounting pressure today on ‘Freedom Day’ on June 21, as scientists warn he will have to ‘carry the can’ for a ‘bad decision’ ‘- comparing the Indian variant to a’ volcano ‘that could engulf the country.

The Prime Minister is beset by a line of experts warning against full unlocking – with Professor Adam Finn among those begging him to acknowledge that the UK is still ‘vulnerable’ and that ‘work does not ‘is not done’ ‘.

Professor Ravi Gupta, a member of the Nervtag government advisory committee, suggested that the schedule should be pushed back “by at least a few weeks, possibly a month” so that more data is available and schools have started the holidays. summer.

The British Medical Association has insisted the battle against the disease is at a “pivotal moment” and that Mr Johnson must deliver on his promise to be guided by “data, not dates”.

A consultant respiratory doctor spoke of the eruption of “mini Covid volcanoes” in hospitals across the country, which threaten to “explode”.

However, others said it was still too early to be sure what might happen as the government was not determined to make final choices until June 14.

Amid growing warning signs on the direction of the pandemic, even though the death toll remains low, ministers admitted that increasing second-dose doses of vaccine is the only way to “keep us on the sheet.” road ”.

Coronavirus cases are on the rise nationwide, and between May 24 and May 30, 60 deaths were reported within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test – a 42.9% increase from seven days previous ones.

Yesterday another death in the UK was recorded by the same metric and 3,383 laboratory-confirmed cases were confirmed. The 22,474 cases between May 24 and May 30 were 26.8% higher than the previous seven days.

This is a targeted and improved two-week testing program for asymptomatic people started today in two postcodes in the Canterbury area following the emergence of a number of cases of the Indian strain in the town of Kent.