China-Australia dispute is a warning to the world

The Chinese ambassador to Canberra responded by warning that the perceived insult could trigger a boycott of Australian products by Chinese consumers. Within months, the Chinese government itself had taken the initiative by imposing tariffs.

Beijing finally accepted a World Health Organization investigation. But the inspectors were very limited in what they could see. China’s obvious desperation to control the narrative has turned against the suspicions of those who believe the country has something to hide.

In fact, a guilty conscience is not the only plausible explanation for Beijing’s response. The larger difficulty is that China’s reaction to any criticism from the outside world appears to be a toxic mix of threats, sharp rhetoric and secrecy. This applies whether the topic is Xinjiang, Taiwan, or COVID-19.

This style of wolf warrior diplomacy is often counterproductive. But it is also the inevitable product of a national system that demands sycophancy towards President Xi and enforces that demand through censorship and repression.

It is unrealistic to expect a closed, paranoid system at home to be flexible and open in its engagement with the outside world. A lot of aggressive messages from Chinese diplomats may even be primarily aimed at ordinary citizens or bosses at home. The aim is to show that the Xi government stands up for China.

When it came to investigating COVID-19, the Chinese government was also indirectly protected by Donald Trump. The fact that the former US president was widely seen as a liar and had a clear political motive to blame China for the pandemic made it easy to dismiss all suggestions of a lab leak in Wuhan as yet another conspiracy theory. ‘far right.

A more cautious approach by Joe Bidens is paradoxically more threatening for Beijing because it carries more credibility both at home and abroad.

The US president has openly admitted that his intelligence agencies are divided on the theory of laboratory leaks. He can be really afraid of the consequences if the theory is confirmed. Even if the Biden administration tried to limit the fallout from such a conclusion, there would likely be lawsuits in U.S. courts demanding sweeping reparations from China.

The White House’s efforts to maintain a delicate balance between confrontation and cooperation with China would be defeated.

The stakes for China are very high. Over the past year, China has successfully changed the narrative on COVID-19. After initially being in shock at being the first to be affected, Beijing was able to highlight China’s success in containing the disease, compared to the high death toll in the west.

The news of the new American investigation suddenly puts Beijing back on track. In the face of this extremely difficult situation, China will need all the friends it can find. But the Xi administration and its Wolf Warrior diplomats have spent the past year alienating potential partners.

The latest blow was the European Parliament’s decision to freeze the ratification of a major investment agreement between China and the EU following Beijing’s imposition of sanctions on EU officials and institutions, which was it. – even a response to the EU sanctions imposed on Xinjiang.

Relations with India have also deteriorated steadily over the past year. For New Delhi, the turning point was China’s aggression in the Himalayas last year which resulted in the deaths of troops on both sides. Senior Indian analysts believe the pressure Beijing was feeling over COVID-19 in the summer of 2020 may have been a background factor in the decision to escalate tensions.

There is a clear risk that if China feels newly cornered by COVID-19, it will respond again with aggression or seeking some kind of international hijacking. The will to understand how the pandemic started is inevitable and necessary. It is also dangerous.

Financial Times