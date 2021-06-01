‘Martial law’: Pakistani opposition, rights bodies condemn new media ordinance





A proposed ordinance by the Imran Khan government to regulate the media is at the center of the storm in Pakistan. Human rights bodies and media organizations have rejected Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA) Order 2021, which proposes to repeal and merge all media, as well as creation of courts.

The ordinance also proposes to appoint a bureaucrat to head the PMDA – a provision which is widely criticized as coercive censorship.

Opposition parties as well as media organizations called the ordinance “martial law”. Opponents of the bill have vowed to resist such draconian measures by the government by involving unions, universities, political parties and citizens’ organizations.

Strong objections

“Plans to centralize media surveillance under draconian authority, annual NOCs will remain operational, suspension / sanctions pending,” said Sherry Rehman, Senator of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP). After the new ordinance, the media “will either become spokespersons for the state or go bankrupt,” she added.

Pakistani Muslim League (N) spokeswoman Marryum Aurangzeb on Twitter called the ordinance a “draconian, authoritarian, repressive and punitive instrument” to “suppress constitutional freedom of expression from the print media,” electronic media and online citizen journalism.

The Federal Union of Journalists of Pakistan (PFUJ), an organization that brings together all of the country’s journalists’ unions, condemns the bill in a statement.

Civil and rights bodies have raised serious objections to the draft ordinance, saying the bill reflects a “hostile mindset to the concept of freedom of expression and people’s right to information. “.

What are the provisions?

The ordinance proposes to repeal all current media laws in the country and wants them to be merged under the PMDA. Pakistan has several laws relating to the media such as the Newspaper Employees Act (Conditions of Service Act), 1973; Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority Order 2002 (amended 2007); and the Cinematographic Films Ordinance, 1979.

These laws govern different media and the way in which the content is present. But Imran Khan’s government now wants a single authority for the entire media sector – a move that several bodies vehemently oppose.

The ordinance also proposes to create media courts to impose sentences of up to three years in prison and PKR 25 million in fines on content producers for violating the new repressive provisions.

Local reports indicate that the government has also proposed that the proposed authority be headed by a 22-level bureaucrat – the highest rank for a civil servant in the country.

Past instances

Pakistani media editors sounded the alarm in April over a new directive from the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) advising satellite TV stations not to report on government meetings In progress.

The editors said Pemra was transforming itself into a “censorship tool” instead of acting as a regulator.

The EU Chronicle reported in October 2020 that journalists and the media are a priority target of Pakistan’s military and inter-service intelligence (ISI), adding that such acts of intolerance towards independent journalism have increased significantly since July 2018, date on which Imran Khan became Prime Minister. .

A large number of journalists and social media activists have become the target of the draconian Electronic Crime Prevention Law (Peca) 2016, according to the Pakistani Media Legal Journal 2020 Annual Report, launched by the Research Institute , advocacy and development (IRADA) in April.

Several journalists and human rights activists have been investigated, kidnapped, investigated and arrested in connection with their online / social media activities and posts, according to the report.

