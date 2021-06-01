District leaders play crucial role in economic recovery efforts: Jokowi





Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) affirmed that every district leader in Indonesia plays an important role in the country’s efforts to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and to recover the crisis-battered economy . The role of the country’s 461 district heads, grouped under the Indonesia District Admissions Association (Apkasi), has been crucial amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Jokowi said in his video remarks for congratulate Apkasi on his 21st birthday. Apkasi President Sutan Riska Tuanku Kerajaan, in his statement here on Tuesday, welcomed the president’s guidelines and said he was ready to implement them with Apkasi members. “President Jokowi advised the district chiefs to continue to maintain public health while restoring the economy of the regions during the celebration of the 21st anniversary of Apkasi on May 31, 2021,” he noted. The head of state reminded district leaders to establish strong synergy and coordination with provincial and central governments in COVID-19 treatment and economic recovery efforts. In addition, they need to be innovative and find breakthroughs rather than getting caught up in routine bureaucratic activities in order to provide more efficient and exceptional services to the community, Jokowi noted. Apkasi’s anniversary this year is themed “Waking up the regions, stimulating the economy” to demonstrate the association’s support for government programs to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and to achieve economic recovery. “We are trying to become a strategic partner for the central government, provincial governments and the private sector in realizing the dream of improving the well-being of the people in the regions,” noted Kerajaan, head of Dharmasraya district. In the meantime, Interior Minister Tito Karnavian recalled that Apkasi was created to support and oversee the implementation of regional self-government by offering district heads the opportunity to become more capable and flexible in the use of their authority. “With this authority, the district leaders should be able to develop the full potential that exists in their respective regions. Therefore, it is hoped that each region can develop and become more prosperous and independent,” Karnavian noted. Apkasi’s role is also eagerly awaited, especially in controlling the spread of COVID-19 and restoring the regional economy which cumulatively contributes at the national level, the minister said.

