Erode, Salem after increase in COVID cases, bypassing TN-wide trend

Worker sprays COVID-19 OPD disinfectant at Government Kilpauk Medical College in Chennai | Photo PTI

The number of COVID-19 infections in Erode and Salem districts has seen a steady increase over the past week, countering a downward trend in other parts of Tamil Nadu such as Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai, a announced Tuesday a media report.

Erode reported 1,555, 1642, 1699, 1731 and 1742 positive cases from May 25 to 29, while Salem recorded 928, 841, 929 and 1492 on four of those days, according to official data.

The Salem administration performed 1,142 tests on average in March, sources said on The News Minute website. In May, it performed 5,820 tests; currently, around 7,000 people are tested per day, the sources told TNM.

Publicity

As of May 30, more than 4.81 lakh people had been vaccinated in the district, TNM said, without specifying whether the figure represented those who had received a single dose or both doses.

Imran Khan, a resident of Thumbal panchayat in Salem, told TNM that the administration has yet to tighten restrictions on setting up containment zones, for example despite the increase in cases.

Sometimes hundreds of people show up for funerals. In some cases, it is later discovered that the deceased had COVID-19, he said.

Many villagers choose not to go to the hospital when they become ill, Khan said.

The outbreak can be highlighted by several factors: lack of understanding and seriousness in rural Tamil Nadu, non-compliance with COVID-19 regulations, people gathering for weddings and funerals, another said. reside in TNM.

The sources said there were 7,330 Covishield shots and 4,450 Covaxin shots in stock in the district. There were 1,100 oxygen beds at Salem GH and 500 new oxygen beds at the district steel plant. Another 500 oxygen beds will soon be available.

Despite higher numbers than Salem, the number of tests conducted at Erode is lower, according to the report.

The district is currently testing between 5,000 and 7,000 people per day. As of May 28, Erode had vaccinated 2 lakh people over 45 years old and 38,000 people in the 18-45 age group. TNM has not yet mentioned whether these residents received a single blow or both.

There are currently 1,560 oxygen beds in Erode, 910 of which are at the government medical college and 250 at Erode GH. Other public and private establishments have around 400 beds, according to the sources.

To contain the spread of the virus, we employed one person for every 100 households, or 7 lakh ration card holders in the district. The employee will monitor those affected and prevent them from flouting COVID-19 protocols, an official said.

Every evening, we organize debriefing sessions with the employees in the field so that the necessary measures can be taken. In a week, the cases will start to decrease.

