Fox News host Sean Hannity Writes Trump 2020 Campaign Ad, Book Claims | Donald trump





Fox News host Sean Hannity was criticized for appearing at a Trump rally in 2018, but according to a new book he was again involved in the Trumps campaign in 2020, helping to write a broadcast ad. during prime time.

Frankly, we won this election: The Inside Story of Trump’s Loss, by Mike Bender, Senior White House reporter for the Wall Street Journal, will be published in August.

News of its contents, including some incredibly hilarious revelations about Mike Pence, Rudy Giuliani, Roger Stone, Tucker Carlson, Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump and the rest of the Trump group, have been reported by Punchbowl News.

According to the news site, the ad known to Trump insiders as the Hannity ad and the one written by Hannity only aired during the Hannitys show.

An anonymous Trump aide reportedly said Hannity said it was our best place yet, but Bender reports: Inside the countryside, the place has been mercilessly mocked, mostly because of the dramatic language and exaggerated and a message that seemed to value quantity over quantity. quality.

Donald Trump himself, in a post-election interview with Bender, did not dispute that Hannah wrote the ad, which called for [Joe] Biden, a 47-year-old swamp creature who had accomplished nothing and supported a radical, socialist Green New Deal.

Such language attacking Bidens’ long career in the Senate and as Barack Obama’s vice president has been used by Trump’s advisers.

In October, for example, Senior Advisor Jason Miller told reporters: The contrast between a 47-year-old swamp creature in Joe Biden and a businessman under President Trump has been a major theme of this campaign and I would wait until polling day. .

Bender reports that the Trump campaign deemed Hannity’s ad so unnecessary that it limited it to exactly one show: Hannity Si Trump and Hannity watched the ad on TV and were satisfied enough to stop asking about it. the ad that seemed to be the best result of the ad. The cost of this investment: $ 1.5 million.

Hannity denied writing the ad, telling Bender: The world knows Sean Hannity supports Donald Trump. But my involvement specifically in the campaign is not. I wasn’t much involved. Whoever said that is full of crap.

But Hannity is in good shape. In 2016, he was reprimanded by Fox News after endorsing Trump in a campaign video. In 2018, he appeared with Trump at a rally in Missouri and was reprimanded again.

Ahead of the event, shortly before the November midterm elections, Hannity tweeted: To be clear, I won’t be on stage campaigning with the president. I cover the final rally for the show. He then presented his show from the location, telling viewers to vote Republican and echoing the party’s slogans.

On stage, Trump congratulated his Fox News allies, saying: They are very special. They did an incredible job for us. They have been with us from the start.

He then called Hannity to join him. As reported by The Associated Press, Hannity gave the president a hug and, after echoing Trump’s traditional epithets on the media, recited some economic statistics.

Another host, Jeanine Pirro, also appeared on stage.

Amid a storm of criticism, Angelo Carusone, president of Media Matters for America, a liberal watchdog, said Hannitys’ behavior was dangerous to democracy and a threat to a free press.

Hannity said he was surprised to be invited on stage.

Fox News has said it does not tolerate any talent participating in the events of the campaign. It was an unfortunate distraction and has been corrected.

