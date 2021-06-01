Turkey again undermines NATO

Turkey has once again indicated who it considers to be among its true friends. The country has reportedly used its veto as a NATO member to water down an official condemnation of Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko.

The condemnation came from the fact that Loukachenkos forced a passenger plane to arrest Roman Protasevich, a dissident journalist on board.

Alas, the decision of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogans to protect Russia Belarusian ally is just the latest case of collusion between Ankara and Moscow to undermine NATO.

EU response

Loukachenkos’ ploy to stop Protasevich has drawn strong criticism around the world. The European Union has decided to introduce sanctions in response.

On the day of the incident, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg tweeted that the development was a serious and dangerous incident that requires international investigation. He called on Belarus to ensure the safe return of the crew and all passengers.

A few days later, NATO issued a statement condemning the forced hijacking of the plane. The statement also declared its support for the actions taken individually and collectively by the Allies in response to this incident.

Constant blocking of turkeys

However, according to Reuters, Turkey blocked punitive measures that the Baltic allies and Poland had called for. Ankara has also blocked calls for further Western sanctions against Belarus and the release of political prisoners there.

On May 31, in his meeting with Kommersant, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei also confirmed that Ankara opposes stronger NATO action and said that we thank Turkey for such a position. . He added that we have absolutely close and friendly relations with this country.

This follows two previous episodes where Ankara also watered down NATO’s harsher response to Russia. Al-Monitor reports that Ankara watered down the wording of a statement expressing solidarity with the United States over Russia’s cyberattacks against U.S. government agencies.

NATO elephant in the room

Turkey did so again with another statement expressing concern over the explosion of ammunition storage depots in the Czech Republic by Russian military intelligences in 2014.

Turkey further blocked a NATO defense plan for Poland and the Baltic states for more than six months, until June 2020. This prompted the New York Times to label the country, the NATO elephant in the room.

Lovefest Erdogan-Lukashenko

Erdogan and Lukashenko also have a history of rushing to help each other. In August 2020, the European Council declared that the contested presidential election in Belarus was neither free nor fair. He refused to acknowledge the results.

Yet Turkeys Erdogan was one of the first world leaders to congratulate Lukashenko. In doing so, he was in the company of other authoritarian leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Erdogan-Lukashenko Lovefest dates back to Erdogan’s 2017 seizure of power in Turkey. Amid the ensuing global condemnation, Lukashenko was one of the first to congratulate his Turkish counterpart.

Fraternal relations

The following year, when Erdogan won the presidential election in Turkey, Lukashenko claimed that Minsk and Ankara had established truly unique fraternal relations. The Belarusian president also stressed the potential of strategic bilateral cooperation.

The collusion between Ankara and Moscow to undermine NATO is not new. When Turkey signed a missile deal with Russia in 2017, it became the first NATO member to buy expensive military hardware from Moscow.

Unprecedented sanctions against Turkey

Since then, Turkey has also become the first NATO member that the United States has sanctioned under the Countering Americas Adversaries Through Sanctions Act. This law targets major transactions with the Russian defense or intelligence sectors.

Likewise, Turkey’s cross-border military operations in Syria have drawn criticism for strengthening Russia’s political and military footprint in the war-torn country. This was done at the expense of the United States and its Syro-Kurdish partners in the fight against Islamic State.

Move away from NATO

Turkey was once a pro-Western bulwark on NATO’s southeast flank. But under Erdogans leadership, Turkey continues to move away from the transatlantic alliance and play a spoiler role within it.

The Erdogans’ latest scramble to save Putin’s ally Lukashenko shows how far the Turkish president will go to express his solidarity with his strong compatriots in Russia and Belarus.

Erdogan’s spoiler role in NATO will further increase skepticism about Turkey within the transatlantic alliance. It also goes against Turkey’s interest in Ankara playing a role in the European Union’s defense mechanisms.

Need to set the record straight

The next NATO summit in mid-June is an opportunity for Turkish NATO allies to set the record straight.

US President Joe Biden is expected to use his scheduled bilateral meeting with Erdogan to remind the Turkish leader of the core principles and values ​​of the transatlantic alliance.

For European NATO members, this would also be the right time to end their policy of appeasement towards Erdogan. A frank conversation about the spoiler role he played on behalf of Putin at the expense of European security is needed.