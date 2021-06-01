UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson pays tribute to Kerala ‘superhero’ Prabhu Natarajan for community service





Prabhu Natarajan and his son disguised themselves to deliver food to the children. The UK government honored Prabhu Natarajan, from Kerala, with the UK Points of Light Award for his Covid relief efforts. During the UK pandemic-induced lockdown, Mr Natarajan and his son delivered food to hundreds of people in need as they dressed as superheroes, Santa Claus and, more recently, of the Easter bunny. In March 2020, Prabhu Natarajan, along with his wife and son, moved to the UK just as the novel coronavirus pandemic swept the world. And soon after her move, the UK, like many other countries around the world, went into lockdown, affecting her job prospects as well. However, the same lockdown has earned him fame and recognition for his efforts from none other than UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The 34-year-old, soon after arriving in Banbury, dedicated himself to supporting the community in response to the pandemic. According to British Prime Minister’s Office, Mr. Natarajan has delivered more than 11,000 chocolates, candies and other food items to hundreds of families across the city. It’s not that. He also created a food bank, collecting and delivering food packages to people in need. And for these efforts, especially at a time as difficult as the pandemic, the UK government honored Mr Natarajan with the UK Points of Light Award. Mr Natarajan has lost his father, 11 family members and nine best friends to Covid in the past 22 days in India, he said. He dedicated the award to the people he had lost to the infection. “If you want to live a happy life, take care of the people around you,” Natarajan said, adding “a smile and an act of kindness wins it all.” He thanked Prime Minister Johnson and others who felt they deserved the award. “This is not an individual effort. I have immense support from my wife Shilpa Balachandran, my son Addhu (Advaith Prabhu) and the amazing people from all over Banbury,” Mr Natarajan said, adding: To do everything. “ British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in a personal letter to Mr Natarajan, thanked him for all he had done over the past year to bring happy moments to families in his city. You single-handedly delivered over 11,000 treats to townspeople, which is a staggering achievement. You wowed the local kids by making your deliveries in a superhero costume, but the real hero is you! Banbury MP Victoria Prentis, who also recognized Prabhu as an unsung hero in North Oxfordshire in December 2020, has said he is a true unsung hero and a credit to the community of Banbury. “His selflessness and generosity have given residents a real boost during such a difficult year. He really deserves this Point of Light award. I look forward to meeting with him in the coming weeks to personally thank him for his efforts, Ms. Prentis said. Mr. Natarajan is also creative and it shows in the way he presents himself in front of people with treats, chocolates and food items. To cheer them up, the 34-year-old dresses up as a superhero and Santa Claus. Most recently, Mr. Natarajan was seen handing out thousands of donated eggs disguised as an Easter bunny. Click for more new trends

