President of Nepal seeks vaccines in US, UK and Russia





Kathmandu, June 1 (PTI) Nepalese President Bidya Devi Bhandari called on key leaders in the United States, United Kingdom and Russia to provide COVID-19 vaccines to her country which is entirely dependent on support overseas for the doses, according to a media report Tuesday. Nepal's Ambassador to the United States Yubaraj Khatiwada forwarded the letter Bhandari wrote to senior US State Department adviser Ervin Massinga, The Himalayan Times reported. The letter was addressed to President Joe Biden. The Nepalese Embassy in Washington DC said Khatiwada expects significant support from the United States. The mission said Nepal's goal is to procure the vaccine manufactured by the US company Johnson & Johnson. A similar request was forwarded on Tuesday by the Embassy of Nepal, UK, to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II via the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, the newspaper reported. In his letter to Russian President Vlamidir Putin, Bhandari said Nepal would immediately like to buy Russian Sputnik vaccine. The Nepalese Foreign Ministry said the embassy in Moscow was sending the letter to Putin's office through the Russian Foreign Ministry. President Bhandari wrote last week to her Indian counterpart Ram Nath Kovind to help Nepal with vaccines. She communicated with President Kovind through a diplomatic channel, asking him to take the initiative in providing the vaccines, the Himalayan Times reported on May 26. She also spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping and told him that Nepal was eager to buy Chinese-made vaccines for its people. Just over 6.8 lakhs have been vaccinated in Nepal, or around 2.4% of the population. The country is totally dependent on foreign support for vaccination doses as it does not have a single facility to produce them. On January 2, Nepal received 1 million doses from the Serum Institute of India (SII), as part of India's "Vaccine Maitri" initiative. He also received a total of 348,000 doses of Covishield vaccine as part of the COVAX international facility on March 7. The Himalayan Times reported that the COVAX facility suggested that Nepal find an alternative to Covishield vaccines due to the expressed inability of the Serum Institute of India to export vaccines amid high demand for these vaccines in the world. indoor market. China has so far provided 800,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to help Nepal. China has also pledged to provide one million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Nepal as part of grant assistance. Last week, President Bhandari called on her Indian and Chinese counterparts – President Ram Nath Kovind and Chinese President Xi Jinping – to help her country secure an uninterrupted supply of COVID-19 vaccines. The second wave of the pandemic appears to have abated in Nepal, but around 4,000 new cases are still reported daily. The coronavirus has so far killed 7,386 in the country, as well as 561,302 confirmed infections, according to official data. PTI IND AKJ IND

