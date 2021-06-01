President Jokowi leads Pancasila 2021 anniversary ceremony





IDXChannel – President Joko Widodo acted as the ceremonial inspector at the Pancasila 2021 anniversary ceremony virtually from the Presidential Palace in Bogor, West Java on Tuesday (01/06/2021). During the commemoration ceremony this time, the head of state was seen wearing the traditional clothes of Tanah Bumbu in South Kalimantan. The commemoration ceremony centered on the Pancasila building site, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in Jakarta, with a number of Indonesian National Armed Forces, Indonesian National Police, health personnel and students participating as part of ceremonial strength by applying health protocols. The ceremonial series began at 7:45 am WIB where the ceremonial troops and the ceremonial commander entered the ceremonial field. Colonel Inf Muhammad Imam Gogor was the commander of the ceremony. The man, born in Kediri on February 16, 1977, graduated from the Military Academy in 1998. Currently, he holds the post of operations assistant for the presidential security forces. On this occasion, the President of the MPR, Bambang Soesatyo, read the text of Pancasila while the President of the DPR, Puan Maharani, appeared to read the opening text of the Constitution of 1945. The Minister for the Coordination of Human Development and of culture Muhadjir Effendy led the reading of the prayer after the message delivered by the ceremonial inspector. The three of them also perform tasks practically from their respective locations. Uploading his personal Twitter account, President Joko Widodo said this great Indonesian nation has lived through several ages guided by the values ​​contained in Pancasila. Also adhering to these values, the Indonesian people are now trying to get through difficult times in the midst of the pandemic. “Adhering to these values, with unity and gotong royong, we will come back through these difficult times and we will emerge victorious,” he said in a teaser posted on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. It is noteworthy that the commemoration event virtually brought together heads of state institutions, Indonesian advanced cabinet ministers, heads of non-ministerial government agencies and a number of regional leaders. Photo: Presidential Secretariat Muchlis Jr







