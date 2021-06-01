Turkey Erdogan swings against main rivals as polls show waning support

As opinion polls show Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is losing public support under the pressure of an economic downturn and grim claims about his entourage, his most prominent rivals are under fire.

Opposition figures believed to pose the greatest threat to Mr Erdogans ’18-year reign have faced angry crowds and criminal cases in recent days as the presidents’ popularity apparently erodes.

A recent survey by Turkish polling company MetroPOLL showed Mr Erdogan to lag by more than 10 percentage points compared to two prominent figures of the opposition mayor of Istanbul’s Republican People’s Party (CHP), Ekrem Imamoglu, and the mayor of Ankara, Mansur Yavas.

They succeeded in wresting control of Turkey’s two largest cities from the Erdogans Justice and Development Party (AKP) in 2019, ending 25 years of domination by parties rooted in Islam.

Another figure who edged out Erdogan on how respondents would vote in a presidential election was Meral Aksener.

Minister of the Interior in the 1990s, Ms Aksener founded the center-right Iyi party four years ago when she split from the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), currently an electoral partner of the AKP.

The growing popularity of these opponents comes as Turkey’s economy goes through difficult times. The lira hit a record high against the US dollar on Friday and inflation and unemployment are in double digits.

The Covid-19 pandemic has also negatively impacted Mr Erdogans’ reputation, saying all-or-nothing lockdowns designed to protect the economy have been mismanaged.

The far-fetched allegations of a disgruntled Mafia boss with a history of fanatical support for Mr Erdogan have further hurt the government. Allegations include state collusion with organized crime and the involvement of AKP figures or their relatives in crimes ranging from cocaine trafficking to murder.

Although the presidential elections do not take place until 2023, the opposition, sensing the weakness of the AKP, called for early polls.

The concern of the Erdogans at this point is to maintain his own voters rather than attracting opposition voters and, to achieve this goal, he tries to delegitimize opposition politicians, said Ozgur Unluhisarcikli, director of the German Marshall Fund based in Ankara.

Mr Imamoglu, whose victory in Istanbul echoes Mr Erdogans’ success as mayor in the 1990s, has become a particular target for prosecutors, who critics say are drawing inspiration from the president.

An indictment last week called for a four-year prison sentence for the charge that in 2019 Mr. Imamoglu insulted members of the Supreme Electoral Council by calling them fools when Istanbul’s first vote that he had won had been canceled.

The mayor appears to have avoided further prosecution after the Home Office canceled a preliminary investigation in early May. That investigation included the allegation that Mr. Imamoglu disrespected the tomb of Sultan Mehmet II by clasping his hands behind his back during a visit last year.

Ms Aksener, meanwhile, was targeted by a host of government supporters during a visit to Mr Erdogans’ home province of Rize, where the president garnered 77 percent of the vote in the presidential election of 2018.

Party leader Iyi angered Erdogan by comparing him to Israelis Benjamin Netanyahu during the Israeli attacks on Gaza.

She put me in the same pot with Netanyahu [and] received a good lesson in my hometown of Rize, Erdogan said last week. Pray that they didn’t go too far in teaching him a lesson. It’s a first. There are more and more to come.

Berk Esen, an assistant professor of political science at Istanbul Sabanci University, said the AKP sought to seal off the fortresses as its electoral hopes dwindled.

It was not just a direct attack on Aksener anywhere but rather in Erdogans hometown and the implication, based on Erdogans’ speech, is that you cannot go to a stronghold of the ‘AKP after criticizing Erdogan, he said.

They will make it harder for opposition politicians to campaign across the country, especially in their strongholds. On top of that, you have this kind of provocations and attacks, so it will be an environment of fear.

Mr Yavas, who is from the nationalist wing of the CHP, has not faced such attacks since an attempt to prosecute him in the run-up to the 2019 elections collapsed, but as Mr Imamoglu , he saw the government hamper municipal projects.

Attacks on Yavas could easily backfire due to his political background and he has also kept a very low profile and it is not easy to attack someone who is keeping a low profile, Mr Unluhisarcikli said.

Dr Esen, meanwhile, said the AKP may view Mr Yavas as the weakest potential rival.

We saw in the 2019 local elections that he was not a good activist. He was almost 10 percent ahead in the polls, and then on election day that difference fell to two points.

Analysts say Erdogan could call a snap election before sinking too low in the polls, if he can save the economy.

He has promised to step up the Covid-19 vaccination program in June and, coupled with an increase in foreign tourism, that could see an improvement by the end of the summer.

The rapprochement with the West that Erdogan is due to meet with US President Joe Biden at a NATO summit on June 14 would also increase foreign investment and improve the ranking of books.

If you have hemorrhagic votes, you better go to the polls now, defeat the opposition, demoralize it and hope for some kind of economic recovery, Dr Esen said.