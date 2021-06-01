Downing Street issues update on plans to end lockdown on June 21





A Downing Street spokesperson issued an update on Boris Johnson’s plan to end all legal lockdown restrictions on June 21.

Downing Street has indicated that Boris Johnson still sees nothing in the data to suggest that the plan to end all restrictions on June 21 will have to be delayed.

Asked about the Prime Minister’s plans amid warnings about the spread of the Indian variant, a spokesperson for No 10 said: “I was going to point out what the Prime Minister said on Thursday. “The Prime Minister has said on several occasions that we haven’t seen anything in the data, but that we will continue to review the data, we will continue to review the latest scientific evidence as we move from June to June 21. ” Last Thursday Mr Johnson said ‘I don’t see anything in the data right now’ to turn away from the June 21 target for the next step out of the lockdown. But he admitted that “we may have to wait” for more data. Last February, the Prime Minister announced a four-step plan to end lockdown restrictions in England, with the latest step just three weeks away. Boris Johnson said the road map “will guide us cautiously but irreversibly towards claiming our freedoms.” So far, all stages have gone as planned and despite concerns about the Indian variant of Covid-19, the fourth stage looks set to continue this trend. Although it has not yet been confirmed by the government, from June 21 at the earliest, nightclubs must reopen and restrictions on major events such as festivals must be lifted, along with restrictions on the number of people at weddings. Later this month, the government hopes to be able to remove all legal limits on social contact. The work from home message is also expected to be lifted in an effort to bring commerce from commuters back to city centers. Meanwhile, Public Health England is considering adopting the World Health Organization’s new naming system for coronavirus variants. A spokesperson for No 10 said: “I understand that Public Health England is considering how to adopt the new naming system and will provide more details in due course.”







