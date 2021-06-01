COVID-19: 800,000 doses of Chinese vaccine arrive in Nepal, South Asia News





As Nepal reports a shortage of COVID-19 vaccines, a shipment of 800,000 doses from China landed in Kathmandu on Tuesday. The vaccine and syringes were flown from Beijing to Kathmandu on a Nepal Airlines Corporation chartered flight. This development comes after Chinese President Xi Jinping announced on May 26 a million doses for Nepal during a telephone conversation with Nepalese President Bidya Devi Bhandari, of which 800,000 have arrived. Nepal’s Foreign Ministry said the remaining 200,000 doses of the vaccine are being supplied to Nepal by the government of China’s Tibet Autonomous Region. As a result, 50,400 doses of vaccine and syringes were handed over to officials of the Ministry of Health and Population this morning, and another batch of 50,400 vaccines and syringes is expected to arrive in Kathmandu this evening, the ministry said. Nepalese Foreign Affairs in a statement. The ministry confirmed that the shipment of the remaining 99,200 vaccines and syringes will arrive in Kathmandu tomorrow. In March, China provided 800,000 doses of Vero Cell vaccine to Nepal. Nepal has also received one million vaccines against AstraZeneca from India. Nepal started its vaccination campaign in January, but the campaign was suspended due to lack of vaccines. President Xi Jinping, during the conversation with President Bhandari, said that China attaches great importance to the development of Sino-Nepalese relations and is willing to share China’s development opportunities with Nepal to accelerate cooperation between China and Nepal. belt and road, gradually advance the construction -Dimensional connectivity network, and continually bring the two countries’ strategic cooperative partnership with an ever-lasting friendship for development and prosperity to higher levels. Nepal attaches great importance to its relations with China, firmly adheres to the one-China policy, strongly supports China in safeguarding its national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and will never allow any force to using Nepalese territory for anti-Chinese activities, China said. Foreign ministry. Earlier today, Nepal also received 1,500 oxygen cylinders as part of the Chinese government grant. Along with this, 527,500 KN95 masks were also received from China Cultural Media Group.

