American Institute: Turkey works with Russia to die Destroy "NATO".

Published

10 seconds ago

on

By


The American Institute for the Defense of Democracy accused Turkey of agreeing with its ally Russia to conspire and sabotage the “NATO” alliance.

In a report, the institute said Turkey had used various methods to shield Belarus from a broad campaign of sanctions by Europe and the United States against the interception of a civilian aircraft and the arrest by the Guard of an opposition journalist.

Turkey reportedly used its NATO veto on Wednesday to facilitate an official conviction of Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko, who forced a passenger plane to land and arrested dissident journalist Roman Protasevic on board. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s attempt to protect Russia’s Belarusian ally is the latest case of Ankara-Moscow collusion, according to the Die Undermine NATO report.

Putin and Erdogan in Moscow (Archives – France Press)

Last week, a Belarusian MiG-29 intercepted a Ryanair plane carrying 126 passengers from Greece to Lithuania, forcing it to travel to Land Minsk, where Belarus claimed a Hamas bomb was on board. Hamas has denied this claim.

Lukashenko’s attempt to arrest Protasevic drew fierce criticism around the world and prompted The Economist to label him “a terrorist head of state in Europe”. Since then, the European Union has agreed in response to die to impose sanctions for “kidnapping”.

One side of NATO forces

One side of NATO forces

On the day of the crash, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg tweeted that the development “is a dangerous accident and requires international investigation,” and urged Belarus to die Ensuring the safe return of the crew and all passengers. On Wednesday, NATO issued a statement in Of them die condemning the “forced hijacking” and declared its support for “the measures Allies have taken individually and collectively in response to this incident”.

According to Reuters, Turkey has prevented punitive measures, dead have been seized by allies of the Baltic states and Poland. Ankara has also blocked calls for further Western sanctions against Belarus and the release of political prisoners there.

This is the first time Erdogan Lukashenko has rushed to the rescue. In August 2020, when the European Council died in the controversial presidential election in Belarus described as “neither free nor fair” and refused to die Recognizing the results, Erdogan was one of the first leaders in the world to congratulate Lukashenko and join other authoritarian leaders, including President Vladimir Putin.

Three years earlier, when Die Welt criticized Erdogan’s seizure of power by referendum, Lukashenko was one of the first to congratulate his Turkish counterpart, saying the referendum would “further strengthen Turkey’s sovereignty and independence.” . The following year, as Erdogan die’s presidential election in Turkey won, Lukashenko claimed, Minsk and Ankara had “developed truly unique fraternal relations.” The Belarusian president also underlined the potential of “strategic bilateral cooperation”.

The report says there are deals between Ankara and Moscow to die undermining NATO, and this is nothing new. And as dies, Turkey signed a missile treaty with Russia in 2017 and became the first NATO member to buy expensive military equipment from Moscow.

Since then, Turkey has also become the first NATO member to die in the United States sanctioned under the Anti-American Adversaries Law, which targets major trade deals with Russia’s defense or intelligence sector.

Likewise, Turkish military operations in Syria have provoked criticism of Russia’s political and military footprint for empowering this war-torn country at the expense of the United States and its partners.

Turkey was once a pro-Western stronghold in NATO’s southeast.

But under Erdogan’s leadership, Turkey continues to break away from the transatlantic alliance and plays a spoiler role in it. Erdogan’s recent rush to save Putin’s ally Lukashenko shows how far the Turkish president will go to show solidarity with his powerful colleagues in Russia and Belarus.

The report called on Biden to put pressure on Erdogan and meet him in person on the sidelines of the June 14 NATO summit in Brussels to take the opportunity to remember the core principles and values ​​of the transatlantic alliance.

