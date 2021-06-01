Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi on GDP and unemployment

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday over unfavorable GDP and unemployment figures and raised the issue of the “shortage” of drugs to treat black fungus. “The PM’s Hall of Shame – Minimum GDP, Maximum Unemployment,” he said on Twitter and shared a graph showing an increase in youth unemployment since 2014.

His remarks come a day after data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NSO) showed India’s economy contracted 7.3% in the fiscal year ended March 2021 after the rate growth accelerated in the fourth quarter, just ahead of the world’s worst coronavirus outbreak. infections are hitting the country. The gross domestic product (GDP) of Asia’s third largest economy grew 1.6% between January and March, up from 0.5% in the previous quarter, when India began to emerge from a severe recession induced by a pandemic in the first six months.

Gandhi also asked the central government questions about mucormycosis or “black fungus epidemic”. “What are we doing about the Amphotericin B drug shortage? What is the procedure to help the patient get this drug,” he said on Twitter.

“Instead of providing treatment, why is the Modi government dragging the public into formalities,” he also asked, but without giving details. After thousands of cases of the black fungus were reported among COVID-19 patients in the country, the Center urged all states and territories in the Union on May 20 to declare it as a reportable disease under of the Law on Epidemic Diseases to ensure mandatory surveillance to combat the “new challenge”.

The government had said the amphotericin B shortage would soon be resolved, as five other drug companies will have obtained approval for a new drug to produce it in India, in addition to the six existing drug companies.

