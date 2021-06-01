What’s wrong with importing rice? This is Erick Thohir’s answer





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Minister of BUMN Erick Thohir judge that rice imports is a policy issue and the condition of the lack of a single national data program. “This is what is wrong (rice imports). This is what we have to change. Not (the quality), but because of the policy. Between imports and production has never been transformed in one point, “Erick said in a social media interview with Deddy Corbuzier in Jakarta on Tuesday (1/6/2021). According to Erick, President Joko Widodo once said that the data in Indonesia was never combined. Thus, the single national data program must be realized. “If this program is not carried out, everything will become blurry or gray areas,” said the minister of BUMN. Erick gave an example of fertilizer, which currently about 53 percent or 57 percent of fertilizer is not subsidized. Only 43 percent or 47 percent of fertilizers are subsidized. However, government grants amounted to Rs 19 trillion and increased to Rs 33 trillion. In theory, said the BUMN minister, if the market contracts, subsidies should decrease. “With digitization, with only one national data, this is an opportunity for Indonesia. This is what we have to correct. And the time is not long, if in the next 3 to 5 years we do not change not that, it will be too late for us, ”said Erick Thohir. Previously, President Joko Widodo signed Presidential Regulation (Perpres) No.39 of 2019 regarding One Indonesia Data. The existence of this data regulation is intended to allow the government to collect data in a single door that is accurate, up-to-date, integrated and easily accessible. Available data includes food, energy, infrastructure, shipping, education, health, education, economy, industry, tourism, bureaucratic reform. National Development Planning Minister / Head of National Development Planning Agency (PPN / Bappenas) Suharso Monoarfa said One Data Indonesia (SDI) will also support economic recovery and social reform efforts due to of Covid-19 in 2021. This is because IDS is a government governance policy aimed at producing accurate, up-to-date, integrated, accountable, and easily accessible data. Watch the featured video below: quality content

