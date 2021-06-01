Liz Peek: The Chinese president in charge of Biden’s problems will not dare to face Beijing because of the origins of COVID. here’s why

Joe Biden has a problem with China.

According to a recent report by Rasmussen, nearly 70% of American voters believe it is likely that COVID-19 is coming from a Chinese laboratory.

Americans are angry and want answers; they expect Biden to provide them. As new evidence shows the pandemic was likely caused by lab experiments gone awry, and China continues to hamper investigations into the origins of the virus, voters will want Biden to stand up to China.

Uncle Joe can’t do this.

Like Barack Obama, President Biden desperately needs China. For starters, he needs President Xi Jinping to help him sell his extreme climate proposals to American voters. Xi can do this by making climate wishes on behalf of Beijing, even if they are not sincere.

China’s emissions are more than double those of the United States and are increasing rapidly; Biden cannot ask Americans to destroy our abundant and efficient energy industries, invest trillions of dollars in more expensive renewables, and pay higher electricity prices as China moves forward to build even more coal-fired power plants. The Americans will not stand it.

Biden will also need Beijing’s help in navigating the restart of the ill-advised Iran nuclear deal, which, incredibly, appears to be the cornerstone of White House foreign policy, just as it was with Obama. China has joined with Iran in calling for the United States to return to the original agreement, without any further restrictions. This is unacceptable; Biden needs President Xi to persuade the mullahs to compromise.

There’s another reason the president can’t be tough on China: Beijing may have compromising material on the Biden family.

The Senate Finance and Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committees probed the Biden family’s overseas business relationships that took place before and after Joe was vice president and concluded that “Hunter Bidens and his family financial transactions with Ukrainian, Russian, Kazakh and Chinese nationals raise criminal concerns and threats of extortion. ”

The report details that “Hunter Biden had business associations with Ye Jianming, Gongwen Dong and other Chinese nationals linked to the Communist government and the People’s Liberation Army. These associations resulted in millions of dollars in questionable transactions.”

Meanwhile, Delaware federal prosecutors, along with the IRS Criminal Investigation Agency and the FBI, are investigating “whether Hunter Biden and his associates violated tax and money laundering laws in the transactions. trade in foreign countries, mainly in China, “as reported by CNN.

Democrats are already working to deflect political damage that can stem from voters’ suspicions about China’s role in the pandemic.

Some of Hunters’ financial transactions in China took place in 2017 after his father left office. But in 2013, Hunter traveled to China with his father on Air Force Two and met an investment banker named Jonathan Li. Just 12 days later, the private equity fund BHR Partners was registered by the Chinese authorities, with Li as managing director and Hunter Biden as a board member with a 10% stake.

The company is controlled and funded primarily by large Chinese government-owned entities and has invested more than $ 2 billion in various industrial enterprises in recent years. The company seems to have had access to certain offers on favorable terms.

According to the Wall Street Journal, “Hunter Biden owns his 10% stake through a company he owns, Skaneateles LLC, named after his mother’s hometown in upstate New York. “.

The liberal media carefully ignored this story, much of which came to light through interviews with Hunters ‘former business partner Tony Bobulinski and emails from Hunters’ laptop, which no one has ever denied. ‘authenticity.

It may be that the Hunters ‘activities and his father’s involvement were legitimate, and Bidens’ son traded on his father’s name in a way that is common in China. But the optics are not good and many questions remain, which leaves Joe Biden vulnerable.

The Chinese would have no qualms about threatening to expose the activities of the Biden family, and therefore embarrass the president, in order to crush U.S. investigations into the origin of COVID-19.

Unfortunately for Americans, for all of these reasons, we may never know where the virus came from. But growing suspicions that China is to blame puts Biden in the spotlight.

After reporting that his administration ended a State Department investigation into the source of the virus and faced new evidence that the Wuhan Institute of Virology may have accidentally released the virus, Biden was ultimately pushed to action.

His response was to urge the World Health Organization to follow up on their inadequate initial investigation, which obediently concluded that a natural origin was very likely. It’s probably a dead end, as Biden well knows.

Biden then gave our intelligence community 90 days to further investigate and report, which is also unlikely to solve the puzzle. The best the president can hope for is a diplomatic but unresolved conclusion that will save him from having to confront Xi Jinping.

This may not satisfy American voters, who in recent years have become more critical of China. President Trump called Beijing for stealing our intellectual property and for cheating on its international obligations. The Americans have endorsed Trump’s tough stance against our greatest adversary.

Democrats are already working to deflect the political damage that can result from voters ‘suspicion of China’s role in the pandemic, and anger over their parties’ reluctance to hold Beijing accountable.

It seems unlikely that the frenzied push by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y., for (and the release) of an “anti-China” bill just before the Memorial Day recess will be a big deal. pure coincidence. The $ 250 billion legislation may be well-intentioned, but it also feels the Democrats are playing catch-up.

Perhaps this is an issue that Joe Bidens’ playbook about not being Donald Trump won’t be good enough on. Voters know Beijing backed Biden in the 2020 election. They will wonder why.