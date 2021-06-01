Country emerging from crisis, towards progress: PM Imran Khan





Prime Minister Imran Khan speaking at a ceremony at Quaid-e-Azam House in Ziarat on June 1, 2021. YouTube / Hum News Live

The country has emerged from the crisis it was in and is heading towards economic progress, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday,

The prime minister, speaking at a ceremony at Quaid-e-Azam House in Ziarat, said the growth rate would only increase next year.

The Prime Minister had arrived in Quetta earlier in the day for a one-day visit.

“Our opponents raise a hue and cry … even when [PTI] formed the government in 2018, our opponents said we were doomed, ”he said.

The opposition continued to insist that the country’s economy would suffer, but now when the growth rate statistics were released, they have rejected them, he said.

“Our adversaries want us to fail,” he said.

He said the truth was far from what the Opposition described it, pointing out that the government was doing everything in its power to revive the economy.

“Last year our growth rate was 0.5%, while this year the growth rate reached 4%, and that worries the opposition,” said the Prime Minister.

“I [wonder] they will even remain an alliance or not, ”he said, giving a boost to the Pakistani democratic movement which had to face a setback after the PPP and the ANP left it.

The prime minister said that if the PTI forms a government again, it will focus more on Balochistan and invest in development projects.

In 2013, the overall situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was dire, as poverty and inflation skyrocketed in the country, “but now a UNDA report shows poverty has declined in KP.”

The prime minister, highlighting how his government has achieved the growth of the KP, said the PTI-led government is encouraging tourism and has launched health cards for nearly half of the population.

Moreover, by the end of this year the people of Punjab will have the health card and soon all of Pakistan will have the facilities. “Even in Balochistan, every family will have a health card”.

The prime minister said there was a gas problem in Ziarat, and a member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) had told the prime minister that a gas line would be installed to overcome this problem.

Installing an LPG plant is more feasible in Ziarat, he said, adding that in the next fiscal year he would do his best to set up an LPG plant in the city.

“Balochistan is a big province, so the development of the streets here is quite expensive … The development of Pakistan will take place when the whole country develops,” he said.

The Prime Minister lamented that a few areas have been developed, while others have been left out.

“In the interior of Sindh, several regions are lagging behind in development … however, the government is trying to enhance these regions,” the prime minister said.

The prime minister said the government will soon launch the Ehsaas program to eradicate poverty. “We are providing loans under the Kamyab Jawan program to promote entrepreneurship.”

