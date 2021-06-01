



FORMER President Donald Trump faces two inquiries into possible criminal conduct.

If indicted, he would become the first former president charged with a criminal offense.

Former President Donald Trump faces criminal investigationCredit: Getty Why is Donald Trump under investigation?

Manhattan DA Cyrus Vance has been probing the finances of the Trump organization as well as Trump’s personal monetary affairs for at least two years, court records show.

He has called a special grand jury to review the evidence in a criminal investigation into Trump’s finances, The Associated Press reported.

The development indicates that prosecutors are moving towards prosecution of the former president as part of their investigation, which included a lengthy battle over Trump’s tax returns.

Vance’s survey covers a variety of issues, such as discreet payments made to women on Trump’s behalf, real estate appraisals, and employee compensation.

The Democratic prosecutor has used an investigative grand jury throughout his investigation to issue subpoenas and obtain documents.

The investigation also includes a close examination of Trump’s relationship with his lenders, a donation of land he made to qualify for an income tax deduction and tax write-offs his company claimed on million dollars in consulting fees she paid.

The former president’s business dealings are also currently under investigation by the New York State Attorney General.

The GA’s office confirmed last week that the organization’s investigation was “no longer civilian” and the company was under a “criminal investigation”.

Could Donald Trump go to jail?

A grand jury will determine whether Trump, other high-ranking members of the Trump organization, or the company itself should be charged if prosecutors present criminal charges to the panel.

If found guilty, he could be sentenced to prison.

New York journalist Jane Mayer told NPR’s Terry Gross that people in Trump’s circle believe the former president is immune from jail time.

“People I’ve spoken to who know Trump, including – I think it was Barbara Res who was an engineer who worked with the Trump Organization and for a number of years. She told me that he’ll never, ever serve a prison sentence, ”Mayer explained.

“He would – she predicted he would flee. And other people suggest he would get out of the country. I don’t – it’s hard to know what to expect.”

“But it’s – for me, anyway, it’s hard for me to really contemplate him in an orange jumpsuit at, you know, Rikers Island,” she said.

What did Trump say about the investigation?

Trump maintains that the investigation is a witch hunt.

It’s purely political, and an affront to the nearly 75 million voters who backed me in the presidential election, and it’s being driven by highly partisan Democratic prosecutors, he said in a statement.

Trump also complained that he was “unfairly attacked and abused by a corrupt political system.

He claims the investigations are part of a Democratic plot to silence his constituents and prevent him from running for president again.

Vances’ office declined to comment on Trump’s remarks.

