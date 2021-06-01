PM Modi chairs meeting on Class Council 12 exams





PM Modi chairs a meeting on the outlook for Class 12 exams (Photo / ANI) New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired an important meeting on the prospect of the Class 12 jury exams on Tuesday evening. The meeting was attended by Union ministers, including Union Minister of Interior Amit Shah, Minister of Environment, Forests and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal, Minister of Textiles Smriti Irani, Minister of Oil, Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman, as well as with senior officials including the Secretary of School Education and Higher Education. Earlier today, official sources informed ANI that PM Modi would be briefed on all possible options, following extensive discussions with all states and other stakeholders regarding the prospect of the Class Council 12 reviews. Earlier today, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal was admitted to AIIMS following post-COVID complications. According to AIIMS officials, Pokhriyal was rushed to hospital at 11:30 am Tuesday morning. On Monday, the Supreme Court adjourned the hearing of a plea seeking instructions from the Center, the Central Council for Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) to cancel the CBSE exams , ICSE Class XII after the central government. looked for time until Thursday. The central government told the Supreme Court that it will make a final decision on whether to conduct or cancel the Class 12 CBSE exam, ICSE Board in two days and asked for time until Thursday to submit its decision to the court. A bench led by Judge AM Khanwilkar adjourned the case to June 3 as observation of a similar situation last year prompted internal tagging instead. The bench asked the Center to take its time to make a decision. However, he asked the Center to give a valid and tangible reason if it decides to deviate from last year’s decision when it agreed to cancel the exam due to Covid-19. (ANI)

