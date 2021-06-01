Supreme Court will not hear Johnson & Johnson appeal of $ 2 billion talcum powder verdict





WASHINGTON The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to hear Johnson & Johnson’s appeal of a multibillion dollar verdict in favor of women who said they developed ovarian cancer using the talcum products of the society.

The company argued it failed to get a fair trial when a Missouri state court jury awarded nearly $ 5 billion to 22 women who used Johnson’s baby powder and shower for Shimmer Effects shower, both made with talcum powder which their lawsuit claimed was contaminated. asbestos, a known carcinogen.

A state appeals court reduced the damages amount to more than $ 2.1 billion.

As is its usual practice, the Supreme Court gave no explanation for not having upheld the case. Two of the judges did not take part in his review Samuel Alito, who owns stock in the company, and Brett Kavanaugh, whose father worked for an industry lobby group.

Talc, the mineral from which talcum powder is made, is chemically related to asbestos. The two are exploited and can be found close together in the soil, making asbestos contamination a known production problem. But Johnson & Johnson denied that its products were contaminated or caused cancer.

Whether these products caused cancer was not the question the Supreme Court was called upon to consider. Instead, he had been asked to consider the company’s argument that Missouri courts had unfairly combined the cases of nearly two dozen women from several different states whose cancer severity varied widely.

Some women had a genetic or familial predisposition to cancer, while others did not. Putting all the cases together confused the jury and blurred the separate legal distinctions for each claim, the company said.

Since the laws of 12 different states were involved, it took the judge over five hours to instruct the jury before deliberations began.

Johnson & Johnson said the Supreme Court should take the case “to curb due process abuses in mass tort prosecutions” and give the accused companies the same fair trial rights as everyone else. The company also said the amount of punitive damages was too far removed from actual or pecuniary damages.

“The cases before the court are related to legal process and not to security,” the company said in response to the Supreme Court’s order. “Decades of independent scientific evaluations confirm that Johnson’s baby powder is safe, does not contain asbestos, and does not cause cancer.”

But the women’s lawyers have said that consolidating multiple plaintiffs in product liability cases is a widely accepted way to conserve court resources, especially “when common issues such as product safety and knowledge by the defendants of his danger predominate, as they have done here. “

And the women said the amount of damages was within the range that the courts had found not to be a disproportionate punishment.

The case brings an unusual array of lawyers. The women are represented by former Solicitor General Kenneth Starr, who was a member of former President Donald Trump’s legal team during the first Senate impeachment trial; former US Attorney General John Ashcroft, who served under President George W. Bush; and Tom Goldstein, publisher of SCOTUSBlog who was a legal analyst for NBC News.

Johnson & Johnson is represented by Neal Katyal, who served as Acting Solicitor General under former President Barack Obama. He was part of the team behind the Minnesota Attorney General’s prosecution in the George Floyd case and was also a legal analyst for NBC News.

Regarding the potential health risks of talcum products, the American Cancer Society said “it is not clear whether consumer products containing talcum powder increase the risk of cancer.” . A US government study of thousands of women found no strong evidence linking baby powder to ovarian cancer, but the lead author said the results were “very ambiguous.”

Concern over the possible connection has sparked thousands of lawsuits across the country. Johnson & Johnson no longer sells talcum baby powder in the United States or Canada.

Pete williams

