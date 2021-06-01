The next budget will bring a “ huge relief ” to the working class: Fawad Chaudhry





Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry addressing the media. Photo: File

Fawad Chaudhry said on Tuesday that the upcoming budget proposed by the PTI-led government would bring “enormous relief” to the working class.

The minister also said that while inflation increases in the country, the purchasing power of citizens also increases simultaneously, adding that this is a welcome change.

In a tweet, Chaudhry wrote that within two years, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the country will meet its progress target.

The federal government has decided to present the next budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year on June 11, 2021.

In the next budget, the PTI government will focus on launching special programs for rural areas of Sindh, Karachi, Baluchistan and Gilgit-Baltistan with a possible allocation of around Rs 100 billion.

The next Economic Survey for 2020-2021 will be unveiled on June 10, 2021 to share the highlights of the different sectors of the national economy made during the outgoing fiscal year.

The country achieved a GDP growth rate of 3.94% in the outgoing fiscal year 2020-21 against revised estimates of 0.47% for the last fiscal year 2019-20.

Opposition rejects upcoming budget

Last week, PML-N chairman and opposition leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif said he would not let the PTI-led government adopt an “anti-people budget”.

In a statement, Shahbaz Sharif said he would resist approval of the budget because it is “against the public interest”, adding that he ordered the party’s economic council to hold a pre-budget seminar to that people can understand the reality of the economy.

“Economists will tell the nation the reality of the economy at the pre-budget seminar,” Shahbaz said. “The masses pay the price for the government’s economic manipulation every day because of inflation.”

