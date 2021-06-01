Boris Johnson’s marriage and culture wars are designed to distract us from growing poverty in the UK

Have the photos of Boris Johnsons third, secret marriage charmed and disarmed you? Bewitched, were you, by the images showing her barefoot bride in a wreath of fresh flowers and a rented designer dress (45)?

Millions clearly were. Everything that looked like the dress was sold out online. In a master stroke, these two became lovers of the nations.

These devastating accusations made by Dominic Cummings, carry a costly Cabinet Office makeover, lies tossed daily by key government ministers, have all been forgotten as the sun set on the couple. Cynicism was as unwelcome as a fart at the busy table.

A guide to today’s talking points, straight to your inbox

For voters interested in fierce prosecutions, the government organizes daily brawls in public spaces between proud unawakened patriots, protectors of polite stories and defenders of the kingdom and their imaginary enemies.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden, a sluggish and shrewd man, appears to be on a cultural cleansing mission. Art and heritage institutions and universities are teeming with, at least he feverishly believes, Marxists and other traitors. Council members suspected of being liberal, leftist or egalitarian are dismissed and replaced by men and women loyal to the government’s agenda.

< class=""> Read more The elections show that the English are permanently unhappy but our identity is full of contradictions

A new Heritage Advisory Council has been formed, chaired by Trevor Phillips, the most trusted black Briton of big and good left to right. He agrees with Mr Dowden, who wants institutions to conserve and explain the symbols of disputed stories. How will establishment bowlers explain the slavery and oppression of the helpless in this country and in the colonies?

A new and extensive survey carried out by Ipsos Mori for the Policy Institute at Kings College London, found that 44% of respondents believe politicians are inventing or exaggerating culture wars as a political tactic. Moreover, only a minority are not proud to be British or are not comfortable with the pace of change.

These results will not deter the right-wing media or government ministers and their chosen friends in the upper echelons. They will continue to serve their own interests tirelessly.

Juvenal, an early 2nd century Roman poet, worried about how people, sidetracked by bread and circuses, failed in their civic duty to hold rulers to account. Our population is also appeased by circuses, even though millions of people are miserable or fall into indescribable hardships.

Among them, two million private tenants will no longer be protected against evictions at the end of this week. According to the homeless charity Shelter, 72% are terrified of losing their home. They have already reduced their heating and food bills. Their children are hungry.

Shelter, where I once worked, was established in 1966, at a time when the country was experiencing a massive housing crisis, slums and an invisible and unknown underclass that few people cared about. Ken Loachs’ film Cathy Come Home, which portrays a young homeless family and was shown that year, has shamed and excited the nation. During the pandemic, 37,000 people turned to Shelter for help. But today, most people are indifferent to their plight and their pain.

Our public schools are increasingly dilapidated. Conservative and collational governments have delayed the launch of this major and urgent project and the bill has now reached $ 11 billion. Right before the lockdown I went to a school in the East End of London. The walls of the toilets were black with moisture; there had been a rat infestation in the kitchen and the classrooms were really grim. For elite men in power like Ian Duncan Smith, George Osborne, David Cameron, Boris Johnson or Rishi Sunak, these lost and failed children must be collateral damage, or perhaps sacrifices to appease the gods of capitalism.

< class=""> Read more Why is Boris Johnson so bulletproof? Because he’s a legend

According to government estimates from March of this year, up to 14.5 million people, one in four, were living in poverty in 2019-2020. The big problem reports that another 700,000 people have been plunged into difficulty during the pandemic.

The Chancellor provided public assistance to households in need, but not enough. Over 3 million self-employed workers got nothing.

The Trussell Trust, which operates 1,200 food bank centers, distributed 2.5 million food parcels during the year between April 2020 and March 2021, the equivalent of more than two parcels per minute and far more than ever. .

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror recently reported that Sunaks’ billionaire wife claimed 100,000 leave last December; while Samantha Cameron claimed thousands of dollars to pay her staff. Mr Johnson and his wife received 27,000 chic organic foods delivered to them in unmarked bags, some of which were paid for by the wife of a Tory donor, according to the Daily mail.

Brits should be full of anger, but most are occupied with Mr and Mrs Johnson’s antics and performative populism, both calculated, organized hijackings. How can someone with a conscience feel proud of this outrageously manipulated democracy?