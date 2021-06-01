Trump says he expects to be ‘reinstated’ as president in August: report





Former President Donald Trump is said to have launched another idea of ​​an illegal takeover. Trump reportedly echoed a far-right conspiracy theory that he would be “reinstated.” Pro-Trump figures such as MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell have been pushing this baseless claim for months. Sign up for the 10 Things in Politics daily newsletter.

Former President Donald Trump has told people he believes he will return to the White House as sitting president by August, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman tweeted Tuesday.

Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 1, 2021

Haberman, who has shattered some of the Trump administration’s biggest stories and covered it for decades, added that Trump had been “laser-focused” on election audits in states whose results he was still trying to overturn.

The undemocratic conspiracy theory has been surfacing in marginal conservative media for several months. It has no basis in the Constitution or in a legitimate legal framework.

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has been a prominent supporter of the theory.

Former Trump attorney Sidney Powell also pitched the idea at a QAnon conference this weekend.

Learn more: Low-paid Capitol Hill employees are looking for Starbucks and Door Dash. They are fed up with unbearable wages that hamper diversity and patella careers.

Anticipation of Trump’s reinstatement on a certain date could spread further among Trump’s most staunch supporters. Calls to help reverse the 2020 election on January 6, for example, gained momentum thanks to a pro-Trump bus tour by a fringe group and led to the insurgency on Capitol Hill.

Lindell said that in August he would go to the Supreme Court to present evidence he acquired that would be so convincing that judges would be forced to reject the 2020 election result.

A podcast by former Trump adviser Steve Bannon amplified the conspiracy theory, as Lindell and others took to the show to promote it with minimal hindsight.

The podcast is influential among GOP lawmakers hoping to avoid a main challenge while seeking re-election.

Lawyers for Trump and other Republicans have filed dozens of election-related lawsuits; everything failed.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos