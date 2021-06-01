‘Go to hell, we’ll win this game’: Kiran More recalls 1992 World Cup jokes with Javed Miandad





The 1992 World Cup match between India and Pakistan saw a momentous moment unfold between wicket keeper Kiran More and Pakistani batsman Javed Miandad. The two cricketers were involved in a heated joke in the middle of the match, after which a frustrated Miandad was seen imitating More’s leap from behind the stumps.

The incident is etched in the minds of millions of cricket fans and is considered one of the highlights of the cricket rivalry between India and Pakistan. But in a recent interview, More revealed that there was no warmth between him and Miandad, and in fact added that the two were friends.

Javed is a good friend of mine. But this match, we played for the first time in the World Cup in 1992. So there was a lot of accumulation from India and everywhere. It wasn’t crowded, but the crowd was loud and we were under pressure. It was difficult for us to return to India, ”Miandad told Youtube The Curtly & Karishma Show.

He then revealed what exactly happened between the two players in the middle.

When we went to bat they gave us a lot. When we went to the crease popping, Moin Khan, Javed Miandad, Salim Malik were there. All surrounded us. Imran (Khan), alone, he would do something. So when we went to the field, I was the team leader to give it back to them. I started, then Sachin (Tendulkar), Kapil (Dev), everyone was loaded. We wanted to win this game. And I started talking to Aamir Sohail, then Javed walked in, Kiran More said.

Javed (Miandad) had a back injury. I kept telling the bowlers to give him a boost, not to make him short. If you play short, even with his back problem, it will be easy for him to play off the cut. So he was getting frustrated. He was trying to drive the ball halfway and cover himself, but the ball was wrong.

In Hindi he was saying that, don’t worry, we will easily win this game. And I said, go to hell, we’ll win this game. And there was a call on the side of Sachin Tendulkar’s leg. I thought he was trapped. I appealed and Javed cursed at me. I told him to shut up, he told me the same thing. Then there was a call to drift when I jumped and whipped the stumps. And he started to imitate me. I gave it back. I covered my mouth with my gloves. This is when the microphone was used. Referee David Shepherd walked in and said to Javed if you do it again I’ll kick you off the floor, ”More recalls.

The former Indian counter attendant then revealed that he went to dinner with Miandad at his home in Pakistan shortly after the incident.

After that, I went to Pakistan. Javed called me. I went to his house for dinner. Until 4 am, we had a good time, a big laugh, ”he signed.

