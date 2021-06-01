Brian Sicknicks partner says Trump watched Riot like it was a soap opera





Having just seen Senate Republicans vote against an independent commission to investigate the Capitol uprising that killed longtime partner Agent Brian Sicknick, Sandra Garza is understandably angry. And she blames one man on everyone else: Donald Trump.

Garza spoke to CBS News just days after Republican senators ignored his calls to support the bipartisan commission. Garza and Sicknicks’ mother Gladys met with more than a dozen GOP senators in Congress last week hoping to persuade them to vote for the commission, but it soon became clear that not enough ‘between them would change their mind. The bill establishing the commission was rejected on Friday.

I am disgusted that Republican senators have decided to vote no. It’s spit in Brian’s face, it’s spit in the face to all the officers who were there that day, Garza said. His partner, Agent Sicknick, was assaulted with bear spray as he confronted MAGA rioters on January 6, and then died a day later in a hospital after suffering two strokes. Medical examiners said the riot played a role in his condition.

Garza and Gladys Sicknick told CBS News they hold Trump personally responsible for what happened to Brian. Garza said she and her partner were passionate supporters of the former president, but was disgusted by his complete silence since Sicknicks’ death.

I was a person who supported Donald Trump, she said. Brian was one of his supporters. I mean, even on Brians’ Twitter page, he had Donald Trump’s personal plane in the background, as a background image … [Trump] knew Brian was devoted to him, and he never contacted me once, to Gladys, he didn’t even send a letter of condolence… He didn’t do absolutely nothing. And so, you know, it’s very upsetting.

Garza said she would be willing to meet with Trump to hear his side of the story, but warned she wouldn’t be easy on him. When asked what she would like to say to Trump if they met in person, Sicknicks’ partner said: I would ask him why he failed all law enforcement that day. You know, he has the opportunity to turn the situation around. You know, if you really want to support blue, then back it up with your actions.

Garza added: [Trump] just watched [the riot] on television as if it were a soap opera. I do not understand. How can you be so indifferent?

The couple told CBS News their campaign to create an independent commission to investigate the riot will continue. They are meeting with critical GOP Trump representative Liz Cheney (R-WY) on Tuesday and hope to convince more senators that supporting the commission is the right thing to do.

Mum Sicknicks said: Brian was a sweet soul. He really was. I mean he had an amazing work ethic, but don’t push him to a corner … [he] will have left a legacy that will help our country.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos