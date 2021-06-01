Jokowi signs presidential decree, state takes legal responsibility for vaccines





JawaPos.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) signed Presidential Regulation (Perpres) No. 50/2021 regarding the second amendment to Presidential Regulation No. Perpres No. 99/2020 regarding the purchase of vaccines and the implementation of vaccines in as part of the fight against Covid-19. The regulation, which was signed by President Jokowi on May 25, 2021, regulates the legal support of a number of conditions for the supply of vaccines and Covid-19 vaccines. << When purchasing vaccines, it is carried out through assignments to public companies, direct appointment to commercial entities providing suppliers or cooperation with international institutions / agencies whose suppliers require support of legal responsibility, the government assumes legal responsibility for providing the Covid-19 vaccine, "the article read. 11A, paragraph 1, of Perpres reportedly said on Tuesday (1/6). Le Perpres also regulates that the government takes legal responsibility for the fulfillment of the Covid-19 vaccine supplier as long as arrangements are made and the producer has certified how to manufacture good drugs from the authorized originating institution. Another requirement is the Covid-19 vaccine which has been approved by the Food and Drug Supervisory Agency (BPOM). “However, this is not limited to the authorization of emergency use”, reads article 11A, paragraph 2. In addition, the assumption of legal responsibility is given until the moment of the revocation of the determination of the public health emergency Covid-19 and the determination of non-natural disasters. “The assumption of legal responsibility is abandoned until the revocation of the determination of the public health emergency Covid-19 and the determination of the non-disaster in the spread of Covid-19 as a national disaster in accordance with statutory regulations, “reads Article 11A, paragraph 3. Also Read: There Has Been Harassment, Hotman Reported KPK TWK Assessment Team to Komnas Perempuan Read also: Joe Biden affirms his support for Israel, American Muslims boycott the White House In addition, in the event that at the time of determining the public health emergency of Covid-19 and determining the non-natural disaster in the spread of Covid-19 as a national disaster, the cases of Post-vaccination follow-up events (AEFI) were lifted, vaccination was performed before revocation of the determination. “The government continues to assume legal responsibility until the matter is resolved in accordance with legal provisions,” says Article 11A, paragraph 4. Then it is also explained that the assumption of legal responsibility referred to in these points is indicated in the agreement or contract. The Perpres number 50/2021 comes into force on the date of its promulgation, i.e. from May 25, 2021.

Editor: Dimas Ryandi Journalist: Gunawan Wibisono







