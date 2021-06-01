Politics
Modi’s approval rating drops in wave 2, but remains highest among world leaders, survey finds
New Delhi: The BJP-led governments’ handling of the devastating second wave of Covid-19 has resulted in Prime Minister Narendra Modis having the lowest approval rates on record, though he continues to fare better than to other world leaders, according to a survey by an American data intelligence firm.
Data collection by Morning Consult through its Political Intelligence Unit, a proprietary platform that provides real-time poll data on political elections, found that the drop in Modis’ approval ratings coincided with the handling of the pandemic by his government.
Data indicates that on May 8 this year, when India checked in peaking in Wave 2 with 3,91,263 cases on the day, Modis’ approval ratings stood at 63%, the lowest since August 2019, as political intelligence maintained its chart of popularity.
Prime ministers’ disapproval rates that day reached 32%, their highest level since August 2019.
Morning Consult draws its charts based on a seven-day moving average of all adults in a given country with a margin of error between +/- 1 and 3%. Online interviews are conducted with a nationally representative sample of adults. About 2,126 adults were sampled for data on India.
In India, the sample is representative of the literate population, notes its website. Surveys are weighted in each country according to age, sex, region and, in some countries, education breakdowns based on official government sources.
According to the survey, Modis’ popularity didn’t even really decline during the first wave of the pandemic and had, in fact, peaked at an 84% approval rating in May 2020.
It fell to 75% around mid-June and stayed around that mark until April of this year. Even when the first wave peaked on September 17, a day the country recorded 93,735 cases, the approval and disapproval scores for prime ministers were 74% and 21%, respectively, according to the data.
Political Intelligence also indicates that in August 2019, when the Modi government repealed Section 370 for Jammu and Kashmir, its approval rates stood at 82%, while disapproval rates were not than 11%.
All of that, however, has dissipated considerably over the past month or so. According to the chart, as of May 27, Modis’ approval rates were 64 percent and disapproval rates were 27 percent.
Morning Consult’s findings come on the back of a C-Voter poll, which also found that the popularity of prime ministers has fallen dramatically.
The Modi government’s approval rating has shattered all records in the C-Voters Mood of the Nation survey for the past seven years. Within seven weeks that popularity completely collapsed, Yashwant Deshmukh, the founder and director of C-Voter International, had argued in ThePrint.
Also read:Lesson to Modi from Accidental Prime Minister PM Ki Kursi Zameen Se Door Kar Deti Hai
Still the world’s most successful chef
Although India is the worst performing country in the second wave of coronavirus and a vaccination campaign that has encountered one hurdle after another and has been severely criticized, the Modis approval graph net (+33) sits well above that of other world leaders such as French President Emanuel Macron (-21), Brazils Jair Bolsonaro (-16), British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (6) and Canadas Justin Trudeau (0) .
Net negative approval means that more people are dissatisfied with the work of leaders than those who are satisfied. A net approval rating is calculated by subtracting the disapproval rating in days from the approval rating.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison saw the biggest increase in approval ratings. Their approval ratings have increased dramatically since March of last year, when the pandemic began to wreak havoc around the world.
For Merkel, her approval ratings stood at 40% in the first week of March 2020, which quickly rose to around 58% at the end of April last year and remained in the range of 50 to 60%.
Likewise, Morrisons approval ratings doubled from 32 percent in March of last year to 64 percent at the end of April. It has since gone down to 54%.
Merkel has been repeatedly rented for how well she handled the first wave of the pandemic.
While other leaders on both sides of the Atlantic fumbled a year ago in their responses to the coronavirus, German Chancellor embodied leadership and stable nerves, Judy Dempsey, a senior non-resident researcher at Carnegie Europe had argued.
However, after three waves of Covid-19 in the country, with the current wave yet to abate and a slow vaccination campaign, his administration has won critical greatly.
Australia, meanwhile, currently has only 121 active case. While its first and second Covid-19 waves have subsided rapidly, the graph of the country’s pandemic has remained close to the X-axis since November of last year.
US President Joe Biden, who only recently took office in January this year, has received consistent approval and disapproval ratings (54%) (38%), while Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga ( 63%) and Spaniards Pedro Sanchez (59%) and South Korean President Moon Jae-In (58%) have seen disapproval rates far exceed approval rates over the past year.
(Edited by Arun Prashanth)
Also read: In the Modi-Mamata fight, it is the IAS who loses. The Supreme Court must intervene
