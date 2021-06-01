‘The Comey Rule’ team on the hunt for the perfect Trump wig





Even before being a polarizing politician and inflammatory social media user, there was a lot of talk about Donald Trump – often for his hair. Her fine comb was an infamous look for decades before hairstylist Orla Carroll needed to replicate it on actor Brendan Gleeson for Showtime’s “The Comey Rule.” In doing so, Carroll and Gleeson felt that it was imperative not to overdo it in order for the character to become a caricature.

“There was a certain artifice involved: you’re dealing with makeup that looks like makeup in real life, and you’re dealing with hair that looks like it has been processed to a tremendous degree in real life,” Gleeson says. “We have to get there by boat [and] you are not trying to hide your profession because what you are trying to accomplish shows it. “

Carroll and Gleeson first collaborated on the 1998 film “The General” and have done a handful of other projects together since, including “Troy” in 2004. Comparatively, Carroll says the preparation time has been condensed. for “The Comey Rule,” which tells the story of former FBI Director James Comey (Jeff Daniels) in office, including his ouster during the Trump administration. But, since she and Gleeson have such a long history, they were able to walk into the project with great confidence, besides already knowing what would work, given Gleeson’s physicality and acting style.

“Brendan is a big guy with a big presence, and you have to do something on his hair that will blend in with his character,” Carroll says. “It’s an essence of the character you want to create. But I also look for anything that dazzles the eyes. Even though it might actually be about Trump, something that doesn’t look right [on-screen] would take away his performance. Also, “Brendan has a rounder face, whereas Trump is more rectangular, so I had to increase Brandon’s volume in different places.”

The duo spent a day trying out different options, looking at news photos and clips as well as the documentary “Trump: An American Dream” for references. Gleeson admits he was “concerned” with “abusing my own hair,” and they both knew the filming schedule was so tight that they could only spend an hour or two in the trailer. hairstyle and makeup every day. After spending hours trying to get Gleeson’s hair to a height that suited Trump, it became apparent that the most practical answer was to order a wig.

Created by Roberto Maria Paglialunga, the Trump wig (and yes, the production only had one) was designed to work with Gleeson’s own hair. When he arrived, Carroll had to cut him lengthwise and “process him slowly, slowly.” She also added blonde and platinum highlights to Gleeson’s natural red color. “One of the issues for us was that when you look at various photographs the color changes a lot, and it seems to be related to the lighting in the particular settings,” Gleeson explains. In addition, “the hair sometimes looked fuller from the lighting than it actually was.”

Once they were in production, Carroll would dry Gleeson’s mane in the morning for a bit of natural volume and texture, then use a ribbon form tattoo to keep some of his hair real and create the illusion of a scalp under the wig.

“The look and feel was, in part, the whole package. I didn’t think it was possible to present it without trying to get into a physical echo, at least, of what it was, ”Gleeson says.

