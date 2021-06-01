How Boris Johnson escaped blame for Tory austerity and what Labor can do about it

Boris Johnson has always managed to stand out from his party.

When he was mayor of London and David Cameron was prime minister, Johnson always seemed to be a nuisance in the eyes of the Conservative Party.

Showing up at the Conservative Conference every year, he stole the show and packed the auditorium with worshiping party members. He periodically made irritating headlines with teasing responses to questions about his leadership ambitions (see: loose rugby balls, olive reincarnation and frisbee beheading).

Under David Cameron, Tory MPs did not tend to be particularly polite to Johnson, and he was not seen as one of them. Party loyalists seemed to find him at least more entertaining than hairier austerity-era ministers delivering bad news and avoid champagne.

Exclusive survey for the New Statesman by Redfield & Wilton Strategies, conducted across Britain on May 19, 2021, suggests that this distinction continues, even now that Johnson is Prime Minister. Forty-four percent think Boris Johnsons ‘Conservative Party has little in common with David Camerons’ Conservative Party, while only 28% think it has a lot in common (27% say they don’t know ).

[See also:Exclusive: New polling suggests Boris Johnson neglects social care at his peril]

A plurality of respondents also believe that the 11 years since 2010 that the Conservatives have been in power should not be seen as a long term of government: 38% believe that the current 11-year term of the Conservative Party should be seen as comprising separate and different reigns, while 32 percent think the eleven years should be considered to include a continuous reign (30 percent say they don’t know).

Arguably, Johnsons’ greatest success as an activist and prime minister has been to separate his post as prime minister from the Conservative regimes that came before him by removing any association with the austerity program which resulted in a reduction of so many utilities.

This impression is one of the reasons why a party that has been responsible for cutting local hospital services and reducing the number of police officers can prevail in a constituency like Hartlepool where health and crime are two priority issues. .

According to polls, messages about the damaging effects of the cuts may not resonate with the public as much as opposition parties assume. Respondents are divided on whether they generally feel better or worse than in 2010, with 29% saying they feel worse, 27% better, 35% neither better nor worse, and 9% saying that they don’t know.

[See also:The new royal yacht is the embodiment of Boris Johnsons hollow patriotism]

When asked specifically about their financial situation, 31 percent think they are better off financially now than in 2010, 28 percent say their situation is worse, 31 percent think they are neither better nor worse, and 10 percent don’t know.

The public also expresses more aspiration and hope than a feeling of exhaustion. Among participants who do not currently own their own home, for example, a plurality intend to own their own home someday (48%), while 34% do not know and 18% do not. do not know.

Of those who intend to own their own home someday, most (32%) think it will be realistic for them to be able to own their own home within the next three to five years. , 24% think it will be realistic in the next three to five years. over the next five to ten years, and 14 percent think it will be realistic in the next ten to 20 years. Fourteen percent say it will be realistic within a year, 13 percent say it is already a realistic prospect, and 3 percent think it will be over 20 years from now.

Such poll results represent a challenge for the Labor Party. They suggest that even after a decade of civil service cuts and public sector wage freezes, and a pandemic that has cut off many businesses, self-employment and staff jobs overnight, the jury is still out. still not what people think of their fate.

On top of that, more voters tend to separate the current government from its Tory predecessors, allowing Johnson to avoid blame for his own party’s recent policies, dampening the sentiment you might expect after 11 years that it is time to change.

While this is grossly unfair, it is a fact, in the words of one great Labor who recently pondered this dilemma. The opposition might be more successful in an alternative message to the usual lines of attack regarding underfunding and cuts. As a leftist campaigning expert told me recently: Were really good at talking about issues and trying to convince people that things are really bad. Weren’t that good at thinking about vision.

[See also:Boris Johnson is no man of the people but a self-serving con artist]