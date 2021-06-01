Jokowi signs presidential decree, government takes legal responsibility for Covi vaccine suppliers





Merdeka.com – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi has decided that the government will take legal responsibility for providing the Covid-19 vaccine. This is stated in Presidential Regulation (Perpres) No.50 of 2021 regarding the purchase of vaccines and the implementation of vaccines in the context of the prevention of Covid-19. This rule, which was signed by Jokowi on May 25, 2021, at the same time revises Presidential Decree No. 99 of 2020. The assumption of legal responsibility is in terms of safety, quality and efficacy / immunogenicity . << In the event that the purchase of vaccines is made through transfers to public enterprises, direct appointment to commercial entities providing providers or cooperation with international institutions / agencies for which the providers must take legal responsibility , the Government assumes the legal responsibility of the supplier. of the Covid-19 vaccine, "he said. Article 11A, paragraph 1, quoted by Liputan6.com from a copy of the presidential decree, Tuesday (1/6/2021). Even so, the government’s assumption of legal liability for the Covid-19 vaccine supplier was carried out as long as at the time of supply the producer had been certified for good drug manufacturing methods by institutions. authorized in their country of origin. In addition, the Covid-19 vaccine must have been approved for use by the Food and Drug Administration. However, it is not limited to emergency use authorization. << The assumption of legal responsibility is abandoned until the revocation of the determination of the public health emergency Covid-19 and the determination of the unnatural disaster in the spread of COVID-19 as a national disaster , in accordance with the provisions of laws and regulations ”, we read in paragraph 3 of Article 11 A. Presidential regulations also regulate whether there are cases of follow-up events after vaccination

the implementation of the vaccination was carried out before the revocation of the determination of public health emergencies and the determination of Covid-19 as a national disaster. In this case, the government continues to assume legal responsibility until the case is resolved in accordance with the provisions of laws and regulations. “The government continues to take legal responsibility for cases of post-vaccination follow-up events in accordance with legal provisions,” says Article II A, paragraph 5. The assumption of legal liability will be indicated in the agreement / contract. This rule comes into force on the date of its promulgation, i.e. May 25, 2021. [ded]







