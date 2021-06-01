China considers new holding company for bad debt managers Huarong

(Bloomberg) – China’s Ministry of Finance is considering a proposal to transfer its shares in China Huarong Asset Management Co. and three other bad debt managers to a new holding company modeled after the one that holds the government’s stakes in state-owned banks , according to a person familiar with the subject.

Policymakers are re-examining the proposal, which was first tabled three years ago, as part of discussions on how to manage the financial risks posed by Huarong, said the person, who asked not to be. identified by discussing private information.

Some officials see the creation of a holding company as a step towards separating government roles as regulator and shareholder, streamlining oversight and instilling a more professional management culture in Huarong and his peers, said the person.

The authorities are also discussing whether to bring in more external investors, which effectively reduces the control stakes for the finance ministry, the person said. Regulators are still awaiting advice from senior Chinese leaders on the proposals and how to resolve Huarongs’ debt issues, the person added.

It is not clear what impact, if any, the proposed changes would have on Beijing’s willingness to provide financial support to Huarong and his peers during times of stress. Even though the government indirectly holds stakes in major Chinese banks through a company called Central Huijin Investment Ltd., creditors and other counterparties still see companies as having strong official backing.

Fears that Huarong could default have rocked bondholders since late March, when the company missed a deadline to release its annual results. Any move to inflict losses on Huarongs creditors would mark an important – and potentially risky – step in President Xi Jinpings’ campaign to reduce moral hazard in the world’s second-largest credit market. With nearly 1.6 trillion yuan ($ 251 billion) in debt and a vast network of connections with other financial institutions, Huarong is among the largest companies in China outside of the country’s state banks.

While Huarong has continued to repay the debt maturing on time, the company’s longer-term bonds are trading at stressful levels. Its 4.5% perpetual bond is valued at around 60 cents on the dollar, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. In the onshore market, the company’s 3.7% bond due 2022 traded at a record high of 69.9 yuan on Monday.

The Huarong and China’s finance ministries did not respond to requests for comment. The company previously said it has a good liquidity position and has not seen any change in government support.

Huarong has entered into financing deals with state-owned banks to ensure it can repay its debt at least until the end of August, when the company aims to complete its 2020 financial statements, said. sources familiar with the matter last month. Huarong also drew up a proposal that would see it offloading unprofitable and non-essential activities while avoiding the need for debt restructuring, although the plan requires approval from senior politicians, people familiar with the matter said. April.

So far, Chinese authorities have remained silent on the plight of the Huarongs in public as they seek to deal with their debt problems.

China Investment Corp., the $ 1 trillion sovereign wealth fund and parent of Central Huijin, opposed a proposal that would have seen it assume the state of the finance ministry in Huarong. CIC argued that it did not have the bandwidth or the ability to troubleshoot Huarongs’ issues, people familiar with the matter said last month. The ministry itself, which owns 57% of Huarong on behalf of the Chinese government, has not made a commitment to recapitalize the company, although it has not ruled it out either, one person said.

Some officials see the Huarong saga as an opportunity to revamp the way China oversees all of its bad debt managers.

The government created Huarong, China Cinda Asset Management Co., China Great Wall Asset Management Co., and China Orient Asset Management Co. during a banking crisis in the late 1990s, using companies to withdraw 1.4 trillion yuan in non-performing loans from the country’s largest state lenders.

After completing their 10-year tenure as bad debt managers, companies have grown into everything from investment banking to trusts and real estate, borrowing billions from banks and bond investors. Huarong was the most aggressive of the four under former President Lai Xiaomin, who was executed in January for crimes, including corruption.

Together, bad debt managers have nearly $ 50 billion in dollar bonds outstanding and need to refinance or repay $ 4.9 billion in notes maturing through year-end, data shows compiled by Bloomberg.

While Huarong has so far borne the brunt of sales from bond investors, the company’s peers have also come under pressure. The yield spread on the China Cindas 3% note due 2031 increased 15 basis points to 238 basis points at 3:36 p.m. in Hong Kong, widening for a fifth consecutive day, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The spread on the China Orients 2.75% bond due 2030 rose 10 basis points to 226, set for the widest level since the note was issued in November.

