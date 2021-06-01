Class Council 12 exams canceled, PM says student safety is most important





CBSE Class 12 Council exams canceled Image Credit: Press Information Office (GDP) New Delhi: There will be no Class Council 12 exams this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today, ending weeks of anxiety among students and parents over the Covid situation in the country. The decision was made due to uncertain conditions due to COVID-19 and based on comments from various stakeholders, his office said. Receive the latest updates on the 12th Board of Directors exams via SMS / email.Click here to subscribe.

Students should not be forced to take exams in such a stressful situation, a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.







The health and safety of our students is of the utmost importance and there will be no compromise on this aspect, ”the statement said, quoting Prime Minister Modi. Class 12 CBSE and CISCE exams have been canceled. The Indian government has decided to cancel the XII CBSE class council exams. After extensive consultations, we have made a decision that is favorable to students, a decision that protects the health and future of our young people, PM Modi tweeted. The Indian government has decided to cancel the XII CBSE class council exams. After extensive consultation, we made a decision that is favorable to students, a decision that protects the health as well as the future of our young people. https://t.co/vzl6ahY1O2 Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 1, 2021 The CBSE will now take steps to compile the results of class 12 students according to well-defined objective criteria and in a time-bound manner, the PMO statement said. Like last year, students who still want to take the exams will have a chance when the situation improves, the government said. The decision was announced shortly after PM Modis’ meeting with key ministers and officials from various relevant ministries and stakeholders. COVID-19 affected the academic calendar and the subject of board exams was causing immense anxiety among students, parents and teachers, which needed to be ended, the PMO statement said. The decision comes two days before a Supreme Court hearing in which the Center is expected to file its response to a petition asking for exactly that. The court postponed the hearing to June 3 after the Center asked for the time. At a meeting on May 23, the CBSE recommended that exams take place between July 15 and August 26. She also suggested two options: regular exams in 19 main subjects in notified centers and shorter exams in schools where students are enrolled. . A majority of states voted in favor of holding the exam, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said after the meeting. Mr Pokhriyal was admitted to AIIMS Delhi Hospital today with post-Covid complications.







