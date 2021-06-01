Trump appointee pushes West Point post ‘replacement’ theory





Donald Trump’s original plan for retired Army Col. Douglas Macgregor was to make him the U.S. Ambassador to Germany. It wasn’t long, however, before Macgregor’s record for offensive rhetoric was revealed: During appearances on Fox News, the retired Colonel peddled strange conspiracy theories about George Soros, criticized Europe for being welcoming to “Muslim invaders,” and spoke out in favor of using deadly force against those attempting to illegally immigrate to the United States.

The diplomatic appointment quickly derailed without even a hearing.

But the Republican President’s eagerness to help Macgregor continues. Trump appointed him to a high-level position at the Pentagon, and late last year the outgoing president also appointed Macgregor to a West Point advisory board.

As CNN reported late last week, the retired colonel hasn’t changed.

A Trump-appointed person on the West Point advisory board has repeatedly spread a plot that the Biden administration is bringing in non-white immigrants as part of a “grand plan” to outnumber Americans white people of European descent in the United States. In another interview, he also attacked women serving in the military in combat roles. The comments were made in April and May by retired Army Col. Douglas Macgregor, who was appointed to the West Point Visitors Council in the final months of the Trump administration, and was discovered in a review by CNN KFile for his recent comments.

It is commonly known as the “Great Replacement” conspiracy theory, which argues that nefarious forces attempt to “replace” whites in the United States through immigration.

It was against this background that Macgregor said in a radio interview in April that officials in the Biden administration intended “to bring in as many people as possible, as quickly as possible, from no matter anywhere in the world, frankly. But preferably Latin America, the Middle East, Africa and some, some parts of Asia, but not a lot. “

He added: “The idea is that they need to bring in as many non-Europeans as possible in order to exceed the number of Americans of European descent living in the United States. That’s what it’s about. And I don’t think there’s any point in questioning it. This is the policy.… This is a deliberate policy aimed at enacting demographic change. “

A month later, Macgregor complained about what he described as “affirmative action programs” in the military: “Whether it’s someone who is neutral or gay or whatever. other, the left likes to put us in categories and push that. And the people go together and say, “Of course let’s put women in the fighting forces. We have women everywhere.” Do whatever we want. We are going to create this brave new world where everyone is the same. There are no differences, nothing matters. So I think that’s where we are. “

At first glance, the fact that a far-right figure is peddling ugly ideas isn’t particularly interesting. But what struck me as remarkable about the CNN report is that Trump appointed Macgregor and others like him to government posts before President Biden’s inauguration, effectively rewarding them for being political allies. .

As The New York Times reported in December, Trump spent his final weeks in the Oval Office “handing out plum spots on top boards and committees to his friends and supporters … who will serve fixed terms even after the departure of Mr. Trump. “

Biden has taken steps to remove some of those Trump appointees from their government posts. Don’t be surprised if these efforts continue in the weeks and months to come.

