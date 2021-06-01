Erdogan flirts with Washington … and leaves Russian experts





In a move to soften its stance on Washington, especially ahead of an upcoming meeting between US President Joe Biden and Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Ankara is apparently trying to put Russian experts to death. She announced that the Russian missile experts, were monitoring the S-400 air defense system, were returning to Moscow. The statements were made yesterday by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu ahead of a scheduled meeting between Erdogan and Biden on the sidelines of the NATO Brussels summit in mid-June, indicating that Ankara is ready to make concessions the files are reassuring what Bloomberg reported. “Today is Tuesday. Cavusoglu also said the missile system would be under the control of Turkish experts if the Russians left. “The S-400 missiles will be 100% under our control. We have sent many technicians for training. “ During his visit to Greece yesterday, he added: “Russian military experts will not stay in Turkey. However, he resigned following the rejection of his country’s US demands not to activate or deploy these missiles. ” Avoid new penalties Washington had before dying urged Turkey to solve the problem of the Russian experts present in the country to train and assemble the missiles of this system. It should be noted that in addition to the Turkish desire for rapprochement, the efforts of the new American government in Ankara to avoid new American sanctions, die die Could harm the economy, die in the face of a number of crises give a added impetus to this approach. The S-400 dossier was part of and prompted the relationship with Washington in 2019, then the US government, through the sale of the Patriot system, the Turkish authorities stop dying Pass on this technology to die Turkey, its allies of the NATO, could play a role in a security threat. It also prompted the US government to impose sanctions on a number of Turkish companies.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos