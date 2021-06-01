Why so much homework: Myru Irfans, 6, calls on PM Modi triggers real change

Little Myru Irfans parents gave her a cell phone on condition that she only use it for online lessons. One day, tired of her school workload, the six-year-old thought of complaining to the only person she thought could do anything about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. So she filmed herself recounting all the hardships kids her age face and asked Modi Saab Why so much homework?
Amused by the video, Myrus’ dad shared it with friends on WhatsApp. It was two weeks ago. Myru or her parents hadn’t anticipated that she would be causing an internet sensation anytime soon.
The reporter who tweeted Myru’s video did not know his background. (Photo: India Today / Shuja ul-Haq)
The video started circulating on the messaging app, before ending up on Twitter, where a reporter posted it with the caption “Complaint from six-year-old Kashmiri girl to @PMOIndia @narendramodi regarding long hours of online classes and too much schoolwork. “
On Monday, Jammu & Kashmir LG official Manoj Sinha took note of the very adorable complaint and said, “ The innocence of children is a gift from God and their days should be lively, full of joy and happiness, he tweeted.
Very adorable complaint. Ordering the school education department to develop a policy within 48 hours to ease the homework burden on school children. The innocence of childhood is a gift from God and their days should be lively, full of joy and bliss. https://t.co/8H6rWEGlDa
LG J&K Office (@OfficeOfLGJandK) May 31, 2021
LG’s reaction opened the floodgates and Myru’s video went viral on social media. People couldn’t get enough of the kindness of little girls.
India Today contacted Myru Irfan, 6, who told us what had led her to shoot this video addressed to PM Modi. I made the video because I have a lot of homework and the classes are long.
The child is a student at Minto Circle School in the Alochibagh district of Srinagar. However, she attended very few classes at school, as for the past two years schooling in Kashmir has been severely disrupted. First, educational institutions were closed for months after Section 370 was repealed in August 2019. Second, the lockdown took place in March 2020 and schools were closed indefinitely.
When India Today approached school officials and asked for their reaction to Myrus’s litany of complaints, they said, “Our school has been closed for most of the period over the past three years, online courses are therefore the only alternative to educate students. “
Education in Kashmir has been severely disrupted over the past two years. (Photo: India Today / Ashraf Wani)
Myrus’s cute video prompted the government of Jammu and Kashmir to act. Acting on LG Manoj Sinha’s tweet, in which he asked the school education department to develop new guidelines to reduce the burden of schoolwork on children, the state said on Tuesday that virtual classrooms for pre-primary and primary students would not exceed the time limit. of 30 minutes and 90 minutes per day respectively.
Under the new guidelines for pre-primary classes, the school education department has set a cap of 30 minutes per day for conducting virtual classes. Likewise for students up to the Eighth Standard, the government has stated that online synchronous learning cannot be undertaken for more than two sessions of 30 to 45 minutes each on working days.