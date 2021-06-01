How China and the United States are planning the future of natural gas

Adila McHich, CME Group

IN ONE LOOK

Replacing coal with natural gas resulted in a 33% reduction in U.S. emissions from their 2007 peak

China is the world’s largest importer of natural gas and its investment in gas projects is estimated at $ 152 billion

With the expansion of global energy demand and the growth of the world’s population, natural gas has become one of the most important sources of clean energy.

Competition among major countries for energy security and diversification of supply has placed natural gas firmly on the geopolitical agenda. This is especially true of the United States and China, which are the world’s largest economies and the largest emitters of greenhouse gases.

Gas expansion in the United States

Natural gas is an essential engine entangled in many sectors of the economy: power generation, industrial, commercial and residential sectors where it competes with other fuels.

Natural gas has dramatically increased its role in the US electricity sector by replacing coal with its more competitive price. The switch from coal to gas led to a 33% reduction in emissions from their 2007 peak based on EIA data.

In 2020, gas accounted for about 40% of electricity production in the United States. This has enabled the United States to achieve greater emissions savings than China. In addition, gas-fired generation provides the reliability and flexibility to be a backup source for intermittent renewables at least until technology advances and cost-effective storage options are developed.

Energy security in China

Over the past decade, China has embarked on a vast plan of economic expansion and social development that has resulted in significant growth in gas consumption.

Chinese gas demand represented 8% of global gas consumption in 2019 against 3% a few years ago. Its gas reserve levels represent 4% of the world total compared to just 2% five years ago, while its production represents around 4.5% of the world market.

China is heavily dependent on imports as its growing demand exceeds its production and gas reserves. In 2019, China became the world’s largest gas importer. Therefore, Beijing is well aware of its heavy dependence on imports, which poses a risk of energy supply.

Belt and Road Initiative

The importance of natural gas in China’s economic planning is reflected in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) launched in 2013.

The BRI is a mega-plan valued at over $ 2 trillion that focuses on expanding China’s economic, energy and geopolitical influence in the East and South China Seas, the Indian Ocean and the Middle East.

Digital and energy infrastructure is one of the pillars of the BRI, which is seen as one of the most ambitious infrastructure projects ever. Investments in gas projects are estimated at around $ 152.4 billion. As shown in the chart below, exploration and production accounted for only 16.9% of this figure, while transportation and processing accounted for 81.3%. Power of Siberia, a 3,000 km long gas pipeline connecting Eastern Siberia to China, is one of the region’s most prominent gas projects due to its cost of $ 55 billion and its strategic importance as a as a symbol of an alliance between Beijing and Moscow.

BRI gas investment projects

Surprisingly, President Xi Jinping announced to the United Nations General Assembly in September 2020 his commitment to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2060.

Coal has historically played a major role in the Chinese energy mix and accounts for around 60% of electricity production. Growing concerns about air quality and the environment have encouraged the Chinese government to put in place new guidelines and reforms to mitigate climate risk and also to expand the role of natural gas in different sectors.

Natural gas power plants have replaced coal-fired boilers in industrial and residential sectors that were the main sources of greenhouse gas emissions. Additionally, wholesale prices at the point where natural gas is transferred from a pipeline to a local natural gas utility, known as Citygate tariffs, are deregulated to allow market forces to determine prices.

On the investment side, the Chinese government has opened up direct ownership of city gas companies to foreign investors in order to induce private companies to invest in domestic infrastructure (i.e. pipelines and terminals of LNG import). In September 2020, China established a new $ 55.9 billion pipeline company, PipeChina, to operate all pipelines and storage facilities.

Electric future

The new energy system will be more electrified, digitized and technology-driven. The path to a carbon neutral economy will not eliminate previous geopolitical rivalries over energy resources. Instead, the competition for natural gas resources and for technological supremacy could turn into a new arms race of the 21st.st Century.

The United States and China, at the moment, are at different stages of their production and use of natural gas. However, both keep a keen eye on the opportunities fuel offers to meet clean energy commitments.

Read more articles like this on OpenMarkets

BRI